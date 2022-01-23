In-state sophomore earns Alabama offer

Jaylen Mbakwe, 2024 athlete from Clay-Chalkville High School in Alabama, is one of the few select sophomores who visited Tuscaloosa this weekend. He arrived with 12 early scholarship offers including Arkansas, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Oklahoma and Tennessee. He returned home with offer No. 13.

"Of course," Mbakwe replied when asked if he was surprised by the offer from the University of Alabama. "I mean, I knew it was coming, but I thought I was going to get it when I went to camp. I am surprised, but also because it's a team I've always grown up watching so it makes it even better."

Mbakwe’s mom and younger brother were along for the visit. It was a great experience, earning an offer, and also leaning more about what all the University of Alabama has to offer.

"Coach Saban was basically just telling me about how hard they are on academics and making me a better person for after football," he said. "Football isn't always going to be there, and they like to keep their players in-state.

"It was a great experience from learning about all the technology they have and the academics. We went on an academic tour. They talked about what they do in the weight room and how their technology works.

"We also do a photoshoot, attended a players’ panel, went to meetings with coaches and a position meeting. My favorite part of the visit was talking about academics. I really like the facilities and academic program."

The athlete had a fantastic junior season by helping lead his team to the Class 6A state championship. He had more than 1,000 all-purpose yards with 12 touchdowns. He also added four interceptions and 12 pass-breakups on defense.

Alabama is recruiting Mbakwe as a receiver. He measured 5-foot-11, 165-pounds during the visit. He spent time with the wide receivers coach on Saturday.

"Coach (Holman) Wiggins said I'm a great player, and that he would like to have me as a receiver so he can get the ball in my hands. Their receivers are great. It's ‘Wide Receiver U’ for sure