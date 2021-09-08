In-state QB opens his recruitment, talks Bama interest

Zach Pyron, three-star quarterback from Pinson Valley High School in Alabama, committed to Baylor in March. He informed the Bears on Sunday evening plans to re-open his recruitment. Pyron posted on his Twitter account after informing Coach Dave Aranda of his decision.

"The decision comes after a lot of time spent in prayer and discussions with both my parents and people closest to me. I have made the decision to de-commit from Baylor University. I am grateful for the time Coach Bell and Coach Aranda put into building relationships with me and my family. The entire staff at Baylor University have been nothing short of amazing to us. I have nothing but the utmost respect for Baylor Football."

Pyron's decision happened after he attended the Alabama/Miami game in Atlanta as a guest of the Crimson Tide. He has since added offers from Arkansas and Vanderbilt. He has also seen increased interest from Arizona State, Northwestern and UCLA. A few others have also recently followed him on social media.

He will not rush into making a decision. Pyron wants to attend games and take visits before reaching a final decision. His commitment will happen before January as he is set to graduate early.

"The distance was a big factor into it," Pyron said on why he decommitted from Baylor. "It's been crazy (since Pyron re-opened his recruitment). I think more schools have reached out to me now than they did before I committed in March.

"I don't see myself doing anything anytime soon. I'd like to get to some campuses first. I am going to Alabama this weekend. I am also going to Vanderbilt when they play Stanford (September 18)."

"I am looking at academics. I want to go somewhere to help me stay strong in faith. I also want to go to a winning and competitive team."

The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder has been in contact with Alabama since the summer. He received tickets to the Tide's 44-13 win against Miami at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta this past weekend.

"It was awesome," he said. "I had a great time. I love the (Alabama) offense and how it moves. It is extremely electric, and I love the pace of it. I don't think it's gonna slow down any from what it was like the last few years."

The interest from the Tide increased after the summer. Alabama has one one the top quarterbacks in the country on its commitment list in Ty Simpson. The Rivals100 quarterback was at the top of Alabama's wish list. He remains one of the most valuable assets in the class.

There is zero concern regarding Simpson's commitment to Alabama. Simpson is also playing at a very high level this season which certainly does not make Alabama second guess its decision in taking his commitment. The interest in Pyron is more about the option of possibly taking a second quarterback.

"This summer they (Alabama) asked me to come throw and I performed well," Pyron said. "I got to talk with Coach Saban. They said they are still waiting to see if they want to take two quarterbacks and until they decide we’ve been in close contact.

"I have been talking to Coach (Alex) Mortensen, Coach O'Brien and Freddie Roach. I think Coach O'Brien is awesome. He seems like a great guy and a great QB developer. His offense is so explosive and so fun."

Alabama did not give Pryon a time-frame as to when they will decide if it will take a second quarterback. He also knows he will have to compete against Simpson if the option is presented and decides to join the class. The last time Alabama signed two quarterback int he same class was in 2017 when it landed a pair of first rounders in Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones.

"I would have to think about it when or if that happens," he said. "Ty and I are close and I think he's a great quarterback. It would be cool playing with him."

The potential opportunity to play for the Crimson Tide would be a dream come true, but Pyron will also do what is best for his future. Alabama hasn't offered yet, and may not. He is thankful for the chance to get recruited by Alabama along with every other school showing interest.

"Everything," Pryon said when asked what he likes about the Crimson Tide. "From the fact where I grew in Bryant-Denny Stadium to it being an hour from home. The chance to win a national championship every year and the education. It's all there."

Pyron completed 137-of-254 for 2,148 yards and 21 touchdowns during the 2020 season. He added 306 yards rushing and three touchdowns. He competed in the Elite 11 finals in July along with Ty Simpson.