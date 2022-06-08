In-state QB impresses during Alabama camp

Kamari McClellan, 2024 four-star quarterback from Clay-Chalkville High School in Alabama, has impressed at each camp the last few months including a recent trip to Tuscaloosa to participate in the Nick Saban Football Camp on Saturday.

Coach Saban doesn't meet (in his office) with every top recruit who attends camp. He will speak with key targets, players who earned an offer after their performance and also players who caught the Tide's attention.

McClellan, who measured 6-foot-2, 183-pounds, had an impressive showing in front of Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien and Coach Saban.

"The camp went great," McClellan said. "I had a good day there. Coach (O'Brien) told me that I did good. He liked my footwork and that I throw a nice ball.

"It was a nice work-out. I got to show my ability and let him (O'Brien) coach me up on the little things that he saw. I fixed those things, and he liked that I am coachable."

McClellan has earned 10 scholarship offers thus far in his recruitment which includes Auburn, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Missouri, Oregon and South Carolina.

“Coach Saban said I did really good," McClellan said. "He liked the way I threw the ball. All Ivneed is (more) film."

The rising junior was named the quarterback MVP at the Rivals Camp Series in Atlanta last month. He was recently named the No. 6 overall quarterback performer in the entire Rivals Camp Series this spring.

Evaluation from Rivals:

"The quarterback position was loaded with talent in Atlanta on Sunday. In a very tight race among top regional gunslingers, McClellan took home top honors. McClellan started the camp impressing with his footwork and release during drills and kept that going during the one-on-ones lacing accurate pass after accurate pass."

"Another big name in the 2024 class, McClellan has developed nicely and it's clear he'll be one of the top-rated quarterbacks in his class. Measuring in at 6-foot-2 at the Atlanta Rivals Camp, McClellan has the frame to fill out and add some additional power.

He is a smooth thrower with a fairly quick release and good footwork. McClellan can really get into a groove and hit his marks when he's in rhythm."

McClellan transferred to Clay-Chalkville from Oxford High School (Ala.) in April. He has two elite weapons in the Cougars’ explosive offense which includes Jaylen Mbakwe and Mario Craver. Both 2024 athletes have offers from the University of Alabama. McClellan said he loves his new home, and it's been amazing.

A return to Tuscaloosa is scheduled next weekend when he returns for a high school seven-on-seven camp. Alabama has a lot of interest in the in-state recruit and will evaluate him closely this season.

"I'd say working with the coaches and just showing them what I can do was the best part of the camp," he said regarding the Tide's camp. "I like the atmosphere, the way they coach their guys and how it's all about being a family there. It's a nice school."



