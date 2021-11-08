In-state pass rusher impressed with All-American Will Anderson

Hunter Osborne, 2023 three-star defensive end from Hewitt-Trussville High School in Alabama, has enjoyed taking plenty of visits this fall including several trips to see the Crimson Tide. He started with Alabama's season opener against Miami in Atlanta and returned to Tuscaloosa this past weekend for the LSU game.

"It felt good to be back," Osborne said. "The atmosphere was amazing and the stadium was packed. Overall, it was a great visit.

"It surprised me (the close game between Alabama and LSU), but not really at the same time. Everyone puts up their best for Bama, so for them to keep it tight was interesting. The defense looked good. The offense didn't look as they usually do, but it's nothing they can’t work on throughout the week."

Osborne was impressed with Alabama sophomore linebacker Will Anderson's performance. He earned his fourth SEC Defensive Player of the Week honor after recording 12 tackles (eight solo), four tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks and two quarterback hurries.

"He dominated per usual," the in-state junior said. "His presence off the edge is always known, so I believe he played great. I talked to him after the game. It was more of a good game, we talked about my season and how my team is doing as well."

The interest remains high despite not receiving an offer from Alabama to this point. He continues to speak often to the Alabama coaching staff and had the opportunity to speak with Coach Saban, defensive line coach Freddie Roach and assistant strength coach Josh Chapman during the visit.

Osborne expects to visit Florida or Tennessee this weekend. He plans to visit Oklahoma in two weeks and then will visit Michigan. His offer list has exploded this fall with new offers from Arizona, Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Mississippi Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee and TCU.

Hewitt-Trussville defeated Bob Jones 42-20 in the first round of the Class 7A state playoffs last Friday. The Huskies will play against Hoover in the second round this week. Osborne has 71 total tackles, 5.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, 12 quarterback pressures and 10 pass deflections this season.