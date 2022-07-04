In-state OL Ryqueze McElderry talks Alabama commitment

Ryqueze McElderry, four-star offensive guard from Anniston High School in Alabama, grew up dreaming of playing college football for the University of Alabama. He is a long time fan of the Crimson Tide, but took a slight detour before committing to Nick Saban.

McElderry received several scholarship offers prior to the start of his junior season including one from Georgia. Alabama evaluated him in-person last summer, but Coach Saban typically prefers multiple in-person evaluations before extending a committable offer.

The in-state lineman announced his commitment plans on November 17 with a top five of Georgia, Kentucky, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Tennessee. His commitment date was set for November 30.

He received an invite to attend the Alabama/Arkansas game on November 20. Coach Saban presented an offer from the Tide. McElderry opted not to push his commitment date and announced his decision for the University of Georgia.

Many consider McElderry on 'flip watch' since his commitment to the Bulldogs. He attended Junior Day in Tuscaloosa, returned more than once during spring practice and also attended the Nick Saban Football Camp with a few teammates last month.

McElderry did not compete in the Tide's camp, but spent a lot of time with the coaches including Coach Saban and first year offensive line coach Eric Wolford. The relationship with Coach 'Wolf' stems back to when he was the offensive line coach at South Carolina (2017-2020). Coach Wolf was the very first coach McElderrry spoke with as a recruit, and the relationship continued for the last three years.

"What really pushed Alabama over the top for me is the relationships I have with the coaching staff," McElderry said regarding his commitment to Alabama. "Coach Wolf has recruited me since I was a freshman. He has also developed a really good relationship with my mom.

"He has developed a lot of great offensive linemen for the NFL. Alabama also has a great track record of putting linemen in the NFL. They have a great history with sending players at all positions to the NFL.

"Another big factor in my decision was how Coach Saban made me a priority. He was always calling and checking in with me. He came by my school earlier this year. He showed how much he wanted me."

McElderry visited Alabama, Auburn, Georgia and Tennessee in June. He said things were pretty close with another SEC school, but in the end it's the home state school who earned his commitment and future signature.

"I knew where I wanted to go after all of my visits," he said. "It did get close with Tennessee. I will say they were my No. 2 school. I liked Tennessee, but I feel like Alabama is just a better overall fit for me.

"I am done with recruiting. I am not taking any other visits except my official visit to Alabama this fall. All I can say is, 'Roll Damn Tide'."

The Rivals250 lineman said he informed the Alabama coaching staff of his decision last week. Coach Wolford is his lead recruiter and confirmed he was a big reason for his commitment.

Alabama commitment list

Where things stand with remaining OL targets!