Logan Snead, linebacker from Eufaula High School in Alabama, took an unofficial visit to Alabama on Thursday. His father, Les Snead (General Manager of the Los Angeles Rams), also joined him.

Snead recently moved to Eufaula. His father is originally from Eufaula, and other family members, including his grandmother, reside there now.

“She’s very happy to have someone living with her again (been alone since his father lived there). She’s so supportive though, always driving me to the field late at night when I want to get some extra work in.”

Snead played at Oaks Christian in California. He missed his junior season due to a broken foot, but is healthy and ready to become a hot commodity on the recruiting trail for college coaches throughout the country.

"I moved to Eufaula in mid-January," he said. "I am from Georgia, so I am a southern kid at heart. California just wasn't my style. I also wanted to get recruited by some schools in the South. SEC and other conferences just don't come out to California that often. I really wanted to play and go to college in the South."

The University of Alabama has won five of the last nine national championships. He talked about his visit to Tuscaloosa.

"It was my first time at Bama, and it was awesome," Snead said. "I was blown away by the facility. It was so high tech. I mean it was 100x nicer than the Rams facility.

"I loved the energy at practice. It was so fast-paced. I loved the physicality of it though. Mack Wilson stood out. That dude is instinctive. Raekwon Davis is just a freak, he dominates.

"All the coaches were great. I was nervous to meet Coach Saban, but there really was nothing to be nervous about. He was really nice. Overall, it was a great visit.

"All of his rings were on the table. I'd show them off too. They should be enough for any recruit. If you want to win you go to Bama. He said he'll have some coaches come down to my spring practice this May. That's awesome. I can't wait to show off what I got."

Snead doesn’t have any scholarship offers at this time. He is receiving interest from Samford, Troy and UAB. He made a strong impression on Alabama. The 6-foot-1.5, 220-pound athlete was also impressed with the Tide.

"The program speaks for itself- hard work, it’s a grind and it works,” Snead said. "I mean all their championships- they are a dynasty. I could definitely buy into what they believe in. I’m a big believer in hard work. I love how physical they are, especially in just their second day in pads. Awesome to see all that.”