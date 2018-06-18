TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — As easy as it would be for Josh Floyd to boast about building up three of Alabama’s biggest recruits, the Hewitt-Trussville head coach makes it clear there’s only so much he’s responsible for.

The last notable Hewitt-Trussville player to sign with Alabama was Jay Barker in 1990. Now, the Huskies have three players committed to play for the Crimson Tide in the near future. Each member of the trio is rated as a four-star as offensive lineman Pierce Quick and quarterback Paul Tyson are part of the 2019 class, while receiver Dazalin Worsham is part of the 2020 class.

That’s a source of pride for Floyd, who took over Hewitt-Trussville in 2014. However, the humble head coach is the first to point out he has had an abundance of talent to work with.

“I mean with Pierce, he’s 6-5, 280 and can run,” Floyd said with a smile. “I didn’t have anything to do with that.”

Quick, a lifelong Alabama fan, was the first of the trio to commit to the Crimson Tide on A-Day in 2017. He wasn’t even alive during Barker’s playing days at Alabama but isn’t taking the opportunity to represent his city for granted. Serving as the first Trussville player to commit under Nick Saban, Quick is eager to show the Alabama head coach what he’s been missing.

“I didn’t even realize that at first until a month ago,” Quick said. “When I thought about it, it’s really cool to not only be the first one to go since Jay Barker but the first one to play under Saban. I grew up a big Alabama fan, even when Alabama wasn’t winning national championships and stuff when I was younger, I was Bama all the way. To be the first guy to play for Coach Saban from Trussville, that’s an unreal feeling.”

Quick is rated as the No. 7 offensive tackle and No. 48 player overall. However, he wasn’t always the can’t-miss target he is today. Naturally, the coach who discovered the talented offensive lineman was a Hewitt-Trussville product himself.

Alabama offensive line coach Brent Key, who graduated Hewitt-Trussville in 1997, returned to his alma mater for a game against Bob Jones in 2016. He originally attended the game in order to watch current Alabama offensive lineman Kendall Randolph, who was suiting up for Bob Jones. However, it didn’t take long for Quick to catch his eye.

Then just a sophomore, Quick had a lone scholarship offer from Jacksonville State. A little more than a month later he made his first official visit to Alabama. He received his offer from Saban the following February.

All the while, Key remained in his ear.

“Me and him are just so tight,” Quick said. “I’ve been down there probably 20 times just this year. Honestly, we talk every day. He’s almost like family now.”

Alabama had to wait more than a year to land its next Trussville player as Tyson committed to Alabama on April 5 of this year. Many predicted Tyson, the great-grandson of legendary Alabama head coach Paul “Bear” Bryant, to end up in Tuscaloosa. However, the No. 9 quarterback in the nation was still a big get for the Crimson Tide.

“Honestly, it felt like family,” Tyson said. “The relationship I had with Coach [Dan] Enos, Coach Key and Coach Saban, I feel like it’s a really good fit for me. Everything just seems perfect. …Pierce was on my side pushing me to go to Alabama, and it’s good to have him as a teammate to go with. I know he’s going to push me harder each day.”

Alabama didn’t have to wait long to land its next Trussville target as Worsham committed on April 20. While the four-star receiver still has two years of high school remaining, he’s certain he'll be following his fellow teammates to Tuscaloosa.

“Honestly, I’m like 100 percent,” Worsham said. “Really, the receivers fit me, I’m tight with all of them. Coach [Josh] Gattis is a great receivers coach, and it just felt like home.”

Key served as the lead recruiter for all three commits.

“We joke around about it all the time,” Quick said. “He tells me, Paul and Dazalin that we’re the second best things to ever come out of Trussville. He says he’s the first.”

Quick, Tyson and Worsham aren’t the only Hewitt-Trussville players attracting interest from SEC schools. Three-star class of 2019 offensive lineman Joseph Stone is currently committed to Arkansas, while four-star class of 2020 cornerback Malachi Moore holds offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

“It’s a good kind of contagious,” Floyd said. “The kids see their buddies getting scholarships, and they want to strive for that. They know its a team game first, but I think it’s a good thing. It kind of triggers a little bit of competitiveness with the guys and just makes it to where everyone wants to do the same thing.”

So far, that trend has worked out in Alabama's favor.