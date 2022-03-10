In-state edge rusher breaks down recent visit to Alabama

Yhonzae Pierre, four-star edge rusher from Eufaula High School in Alabama, has kept a relatively low profile regarding his recruitment. He has a top eight of Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State and Texas A&M. Pierre received an offer from the University of Alabama last spring. He took his third trip to Tuscaloosa this past weekend for Junior Day.

"The visit was good," said Pierre. "It was my first time back since the LSU game during the season. The visit was more than I expected. I enjoyed it.

"I hung out with a couple players, and then toured around the school on Saturday. I talked to a couple of coaches and had a chance to spend some time with Coach Saban. I went up there with a few of my coaches."

The Crimson Tide has picked up the pace in its pursuit of Pierre who may follow in the same footsteps of another former Eufaula star to Tuscaloosa. Courtney Upshaw was part of Nick Saban's first No.1 class at Alabama (2008). Coach Saban is now in hot pursuit of Upshaw's cousin 15 years later.

"He (Coach Saban) just talked to me about my game," he said. "He talked about how I play and the stuff I can work on. He also talked about academics. It was pretty good sitting down and talking to Coach Saban about playing for him.

"I talked to my new position coach (Coleman Hutzler). I knew him a little bit before he was at Bama. It was good talking to him. We just talked about defense and where I would play (outside linebacker/Jack). He's a cool dude. I think we are gonna have a real good relationship."

The in-state star does not have a leader at this time despite the heavy interest in Alabama. He mentioned one of the best parts of his visit was spending time with a few current players.

"I'd say the best part was definitely just getting to know more people and seeing everything," Pierre said. "I spent time with Terrion Arnold and Kool-Aid (McKinstry). They were just telling me what it was like when they first got there to how it is now. It's a big difference.

"What I like about Alabama is just the way they run stuff down there. I like how they are always putting top players out. They have them prepared for the league and for real life."

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound defender said there is no time-frame for a decision. He said all schools in his top eight are recruiting him about the same. He does not have any other visits scheduled at this time.

Pierre recorded 55 tackles, seven sacks and 16 tackles for loss during his junior season. He was named Class 6A First Team All-State for his performance.

