In-state DE watches Tide for second week in a row

Hunter Osborne, 2023 three-star defensive end from Hewitt-Trussville High School in Alabama, visited Tuscaloosa on Saturday for the Crimson Tide's home opener against Mercer. He was also in Atlanta two weekends ago for Alabama's 44-13 win against Miami.

"It was nice," Osborne said of his first visit game day visit at Bryant-Denny Stadium. "They (Alabama) did pretty much what I expected (48-14 win against Mercer). I hope Will Anderson is OK because I noticed he went down.

"The atmosphere was nice for the first home game. All the coaches showed love to me and my family. Overall, it was a great experience. I like the atmosphere and the fans.

"I'm not a newcomer to Tuscaloosa, but it was just different this time. Big Phil Mathis has stood out this year. I feel like he's definitely a first round d-lineman."

Several Alabama coaches spoke with Osborne during his visit with the Tide. Alabama evaluated him during camp in June. He has yet to receive an offer from the in-state school, but has a strong chance to add one in the future.

"I talked to Coach Roach," he said. "I shortly spoke with Coach Saban. I also talked to Coach Svoboda and Coach Petito a lot. The relationship with the coaches is very good. I feel like it gets stronger every time we meet. It is definitely progressing.

"They said how they love continuing to evaluate my film. They love seeing me get better each week. They said they love my strike and point-of-attack on offensive linemen, and my vision to the ball after I make contact. They said I am definitely on the right track."

Osborne has amassed 20 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, three quarterback pressures and one pass break-up this season. The Huskies are 4-0 with an away game this week at No.1 Thompson.

The talented junior reeled in offers from Kentucky, Mississippi State and Oklahoma in the last week. He also has offers from several other schools including Colorado, Louisville, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, USC, Vanderbilt. Virginia and Virginia Tech. He will visit Ole Miss or Vanderbilt this weekend.