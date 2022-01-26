In-state DE Tomarrion Parker loves family vibe at Alabama

Tomarrion Parker, four-star defensive end from Central High School in Phenix City, Alabama, is one of the top juniors in the country. He has received a slew of scholarship offers including one from Alabama. The most recent offer came from Ohio State.

Parker received the offer from Alabama during the football season and took his first trip to Tuscaloosa in October. He returned to Tuscaloosa this past weekend for an unofficial visit.

""The visit was great," Parker said. "I enjoyed it and had a great time. I really enjoyed the education aspect of it. i also got to bond with the coaching staff. My family came along with me. They were able to meet the coaches, their wives and kids. I also hung out with some other recruits and players.

"It was definitely a good time. All the coaches came up and greeted you. We talked about sports and life outside of sports. We talked about what we like to do. Everyone showed love. They gave off a really good family vibe. They welcomed you in and showed you a great time.

"My family loved it. They know it's a great fit for me. It's a big college campus, but a small town. That's what I like. They liked that all the coaches were showing love and that it was a family vibe. They felt secure with Alabama."

Parker has developed a strong relationship with Alabama led by his area recruiter, Charles Kelly. He sat down with Nick Saban, along with a few other coaches, during the visit.

"We talked about education and that you have to want to be there," he said of his conversation with Coach Saban. "Someone who goes to Alabama has to want to be there. They have to want to be great. You also have to want to be a better man outside of football. There isn't a better head coach to learn all of that from than Nick Saban.

"I also talked to Coach Kelly and Coach Roach (position coach). I have a great relationship with Coach Kelly. He is a great guy. His family is great. I know he coaches hard.

"Coach Roach is also great. He's real outspoken. He's loud and energetic. He is way bigger in-person. He's really cool. He reminds me a lot of my defensive line coach. He always wants to get the best out of his players."

The in-state lineman has received more than 20 offers, but has a few schools on his short list. His favorites are subject to change throughout his recruitment. He plans to announce a decision at the right time.

"Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State are the three schools definitely standing out to me," Parker said. "Bama and Georgia are my top two. They have been on me the longest even though Bama just offered me during the season. We started talking in May.

"Georgia has been on me for a while. I've always wanted to learn more about Ohio State. I think it would be great to be coached by their coaches. I plan on visiting Florida sometime in March. I am not sure when I will make a decision; just whenever the time is right, and I only have one school on my my mind. I feel like I am far from making a decision."

The 6-foot-4, 233-pound prospect is recruited by all schools as a defensive end. He had 78 tackles, 15 sacks, 27 tackles for loss, 10 quarterback hurries, four fumble recoveries, two touchdowns and one pass break-up during the 2021 season. He helped lead Central to the Class 7A state championship game.