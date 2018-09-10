Ga'Quincy McKinstry, 2021 defensive back from Pinson Valley High School in Alabama, is only a sophomore. He is one of the most sought-after underclassmen in the state. He is known by his friends and family as 'Kool Aid', a nickname his grandmother gave him when he was born because of his smile. Others call him 'G'.

The scholarship offers started arriving early. Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Tennessee all extended offers in the spring. He is keeping an open mind for now regarding any favorites. He grew up watching Alabama and Auburn. He was in Tuscaloosa on Saturday for the Tide's home opener against Arkansas State.

'"It was great," McKinstry said. "I was happy I got a chance to talk to the coaches face-to-face. I got a chance to talk to Coach Saban, Coach Key and Coach Scott. They were all just catching up on my season.

His thoughts on the game?

"I think they played very good, " he said. "The DBs played at a very high level. Patrick Surtain stood out to me."

McKinstry is listed as an athlete, but expects to play defensive back at the next level. He prefers corner, but he is open to playing safety. Alabama will recruit McKinstry with hopes of adding another Birmingham-area prospect in a few years.

"I like the way they do things," he said of the Crimson Tide. "You can really tell all of the players are happy down there."



