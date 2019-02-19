De'Rickey Wright, three-star athlete from Etowah High School in Attalla, Alabama, attended Alabama's Junior Day on Saturday. He measured 6-foot-4, 224-pounds during the visit. He is an impressive athlete who stood out among several other highly-rated recruits. Nick Saban took notice and extended Wright a scholarship offer.

"I went to Coach Saban's office, and he told me they were offering me," Wright said. "He talked about what all they had to offer and what position they want me as. It was amazing to get the offer.

"He said they want me as a safety. I would love to play safety, but it doesn't matter to me. Everything about the visit was amazing."

Wright talked about some of the highlights of his first visit to Tuscaloosa.

"We really loved the way they go in-depth with everything," he said. "I spent a lot of time with Coach Wiggins. He is my area recruiter. He seems like an amazing guy from what I have seen.

"What really stood out the most was the coaching staff and the way they broke everything down. They also have amazing facilities."

The northeast Alabama star has also earned offers from Duke, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Nebraska, Kansas and Indiana. He did not grow up a fan of any particular school.

He recorded 54 tackles, seven interceptions including three for touchdowns and six pass break-ups in the 2018 season.

Wright has upcoming visits to Tennessee, Virginia and Clemson. He will attend the Rivals Camp in Atlanta in April.