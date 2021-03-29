It’s rare to have a no-brainer pick for the top player in a class this early but there was no argument about Lebbeus “LT” Overton and where he should be slotted in the first Rivals100 for the 2023 class. The Milton, Ga., football and basketball star tops the initial class of 2023 Rivals100 and he’s ready for the challenges that lie ahead. “Hearing that news (No. 1 player in the 2023 class) is a blessing, a blessing from God,” Overton said. “I’m totally humbled and honored. It’s big to me but I just want to maintain that position and make sure I keep working.”

The pandemic and extended recruiting dead period have made it impossible for prospects and their families to take traditional recruiting visits to schools for more than a year but, with the dead period slated to end at the end of May, Overton is excited to get a closer look at some of these schools. He has a few in mind in addition to the schools mentioned above. "(Visits) are something I'm going to have to discuss with my parents," he said. "We really haven't decided that yet but there are definitely going to be some big time schools in the mix, especially some of the smaller schools that don't get as much recognition. I'd love to travel the country and experience that recruiting process. I'll probably visit Georgia. I'll say Notre Dame too. Oregon too because I hear a lot about them." Georgia: "I haven't quite been to Georgia yet," Overton said. "They're really close to me. I'm close with one of their training coaches, Scott Cochran. He's always been down to earth and he's close with my parents. Especially back at Alabama, they were always connected. "They're named the Georgia Bulldogs for a reason," he said. "Every time I hear Georgia I just think of a dog. They're just straight dogs on the field, especially with their size and athletic ability. I can see in them all that training they go through. Going through their Instagrams and Twitters, I can see the grind and I can see their potential." Notre Dame: "One of my teammates, Jack Nickel, being committed to Notre Dame, he always makes sure he gets a word in about them," said Overton. "It's funny but it's pretty cool. The coaches make sure they get in contact with me too. Being offer on St. Patrick's Day, I was surprised. It was an amazing experience to get offered with a bunch of other 2023 guys. It feels great to know other people are getting looked at too." Oregon: "The coaches haven't really been in contact with me much but they are a school who I'd love to contact," he said.

