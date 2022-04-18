IMG Academy athlete happy to receive latest offer from Alabama

Jonathan Echols, 2024 Rivals100 defensive end from IMG Academy in Brandenton, Florida, received a lot of attention from Alabama prior to his A-Day visit this past weekend. Echols transferred to the national powerhouse program from Heard County High School in Franklin, Georgia earlier this year.

Echols stars on both sides of the ball as a pass rusher, wide receiver and has also played quarterback. He isn't sure which position he'll play in college with most schools recruiting him as an athlete including Alabama.

"It was a great visit for me and my family," Echols said. “It's great knowing that Coach Saban has given me an opportunity to play for him. There's a lot of history behind the team and what it takes to play for them.

"He (Saban) said he could see me playing at different positions with my skill set and athleticism. He was also telling me the history of the program and education. He talked about the numbers that the program has produced in the draft.”

The 6-foot-4, 227-pound athlete said meeting Coach Saban was the best part of the A-Day visit besides receiving the latest scholarship offer. He spoke with several other coaches including Bill O'Brien, Coleman Hutzler, Joe Cox and Robert Gillespie.

"The facilities remind me of IMG's facilities," he said. "They have a great coaching staff as well. My family and I enjoyed the visit a lot. I will get back, but I don't have a date yet.

"I like the overall program; being able to go on a visit to Alabama is huge. Not everyone is able to go on a visit there. Just knowing that I am being recruited by them is huge."

Watch sophomore season highlights!