Illinois lineman earns offer from Alabama

Miles McVay, 2023 Rivals100 offensive tackle from East St. Louis High School in Illinois, was one of the top performers the the Underclassmen Five-Star Challenge in Atlanta on Thursday. McVay is ranked the No. 2 offensive lineman in the country and lived up to the expectations. He earned the 'Anger Management' award after his performance.

"The winner of this award is the prospect who plays with the most passion and anger and McVay is the winner. Off the field, the four-star prospect is courteous, pleasant and just downright nice and friendly. But once he steps between those lines and gets that competitive fire going the East St. Louis, Ill., standout is menacing, yapping at his opponents, physical and looking to make a statement."- Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney

McVay traveled to Tuscaloosa where he competed in the Tide's OL/DL camp on Saturday. The mammoth 6-foot-7, 340-pounder earned a scholarship offer from Nick Saban after he spent the day working with Alabama offensive line coach Doug Marrone.

"After a DOMINATING camp and a great talk with Coach Saban and Coach Marrone I’m Blessed to receive and Offer from The University of Alabama"It was great I showed out and did my thing."- McVay posted on his Twitter account on Saturday afternon.

He spoke with BamaInsider on Sunday about his day in Tuscaloosa.

"It was great," McVay said. "I showed out and did my thing. Coach Marrone is a great coach. I like him a lot."

McVay has several offers including many in the SEC: Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss, Missouri and Tennessee. He was happy to learn of his offer from Alabama and enjoyed the time spent with Coach Saban after camp.

"It was kind of shocking because I was in his office- when you sit down all you see is rings and trophies," he said. "It's a little intimidating. He said he likes my feet and how good my initial punch is."

It was a great experience to get McVay’s first glimpse of Alabama and learn a few things from the Crimson Tide. The offer is one of many, but also puts the Tide strongly in the mix for the elite 2023 recruit.

"I like that they’re all about business and that they have a long history of winning," McVay concluded.