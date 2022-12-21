TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It's hard to miss a 6-foot-10 forward who is both proficient in scoring and rebounding, but for freshman Noah Clowney, it's a notion he's experienced throughout his entire career.

Whether on the AAU circuit or helping Dorman High School to multiple state titles, Clowney never got the recognition he deserved. It's a chip he holds with now that he's arrived in Tuscaloosa.

"To be honest, I was always overlooked," Clowney said. "I told myself before I left (South Carolina) no matter where I ended up going for my college decision this was way before I committed that wherever I go, I'm gonna play harder than everybody else can go. I'm going to work for everything I get there."

While playing for the Cavaliers, Clowney helped Dorman during its dynasty of four-consecutive state titles. However, with Clemson's P.J. Hall and James Madison's Justin Amadi manning the front court and Butler's Myles Tate running the offense, Clowney's talents were overshadowed on a loaded Dorman team.

It's why Clowney wasn't ranked until the summer before his senior year. During that time, the Spartanburg, South Carolina native began progressing at the AAU level. While starting with Team Dickerson Celtics he averaged 17.5 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game. He carried that level of dominance into the NBPA Top 100 Camp, where the best 100 high school players in the country compete in a four-day showcase.

The showcase which has notable basketball alumni such as Stephan Curry, Zion Williamson and Kevin Durant may need to add some space for Clowney as the Dorman alum was ranked in the top 10 of the best players at the camp. It was after this camp that Clowney moved into the top 50 players in the nation for the 2022 recruiting class.

"I looked at all of the guys in front of me and nothing against them, they are all ballplayers, but I just don't think they're as good as me," Clowney said. "I never looked at the number thinking it was going to change anything. It didn't mean anything. Ja Morant is from South Carolina and he's a perfect example. I never had an opportunity to play against the best players on the floor so nobody really knew what I was capable of."

Clowney has seized the opportunity, winning back-to-back SEC Freshman of the Week honors en route to averaging 9.5 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. He's also won the team's "Hard Hat" award twice after dominating performances against South Dakota State and Houston.

"I think he's surprised a lot of people outside of the program, a lot more than he surprised us," Alabama head coach Nate Oats said. "But I would be lying if I didn't say he maybe surprised us a little. We knew he was going to be good. We knew he was athletic. We knew he worked hard because he is in the gym all of the time. We knew he was intellectual on the phone, but sometimes that doesn't translate onto the court. He's really smart on the court like really smart."

Oats compared Clowney to a veteran NBA player noting the freshman's knack for studying film to get every minute detail.

For Clowney, it's another way he ensures that his team has the best chance to win, but also carries forward this notion of being overlooked in high school which continues to drive him.

"It's always been a thing for me to play as hard as I possibly can," Clowney said. "I play hard in every aspect and I want to win. Offensive rebounds and defensive rebounds secure wins. Whatever it is, somebody's got to do it."