Jackson Bratton, 2020 linebacker from Muscle Shoals High School in Alabama, decided there was no reason in waiting to commit to the University of Alabama.

“I had thought about it before I went down there," Bratton said. "When I got down there and started talking to Coach Saban I made up mind I was going to commit.



“I went in Coach Saban’s office. We started talking and everything. He was real down-to-earth with me and my parents. He is real personal. I have always known I wanted to play at Alabama. It feels awesome. It's the best feeling ever. I always dreamed of it.

"At first, I told Coach Saban I wanted to commit. He said if I wanted to commit I needed to make sure I am committed to the football team, committed to making good grades, having good character and being a good person to other people around me. He said they can't wait to have me down there. He is excited for me to be a part of the program."

Bratton has visited Alabama several times. He grew up a big fan of the program. He discussed his reasons for giving an early commitment.

“I really love the campus," he said. "When you step on campus it's a feeling you get no where else. I really love the atmosphere. I like the way they treat you when you come on campus. Everything is top of the line. It can't get any better."

The in-state star enjoyed seeing the team practice. He was impressed with a few of the Tide linebackers.

“Practice was great," Bratton said. "It was real intense. It was the first day of shoulder pads. They got after it. They were going to go full pads, but went shells. Coach Saban said he doesn’t like going straight to full pads. He likes to go shells first.

“Mack Wilson and Dylan Moses really stood out. I love watching those two. Both are really impressive."

Bratton spoke with several other coaches including new linebackers coach Pete Golding and new area recruiter Craig Kuligowski.

“I spent time with Coach Kool-my recruiter, the linebackers coach- Coach Golding and Coach Pannunzio. I talked to Coach Lupoi, and I always like taking to the old running backs coach-Burton Burns.

"I love Coach Kool and Coach Golding. I love Coach Golding because he coaches linebackers. I love the way he coaches. I sat in on some position meetings, and he knows a lot of football. They want me to play inside linebacker."

Bratton expects to return to Tuscaloosa for the A-Day game next month. He also has scholarship offers from Auburn and Ole Miss.