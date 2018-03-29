Joseph Anderson, four-star defensive end from Siegal High School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, was among several top recruits who visited the University of Alabama earlier this week.

"It was good," Anderson said. "I saw a lot. It was a good visit. I like the hospitality they showed to me. I’m a top priority for them, and I can see myself playing there.

"It as my fourth time going down there. I watched practice. Raekwon (Davis), (Isaiah) Buggs and Mack Wilson really stood out to me. I don't have any favorites right now, but they are one of my top schools."

Anderson talked with several Tide coaches during the visit.

"I spoke to Coach Kool (Kuligowski), Coach Enos, Coach Saban and Coach Lupoi," he said. "I really spoke to all of them really. They told me I looked good. Coach Lupoi wanted me to suit up in some pads when I was down there.

"Coach Kool told me I’m a priority for him, and he said he’s going to recruit me hard. They will be down this spring to watch me practice. Coach Kool is a good coach. He’s a coach that likes to get after it, and he’s a good guy. He’s going to keep it real with ya."

Alabama has made a strong impression with the Tennessee native. He expects to return to Tuscaloosa soon.

"I like the culture that Bama has built and the great tradition they have around there," Andersons said. "I like how they care about academics and life after football. They want you to be successful in everything you do. Everything they do is a winning mindset, and that’s something I want to be a part of."