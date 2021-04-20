How will Alabama football use RB/WR Keilan Robinson in 2021?
Keilan Robinson is a 5-foot-9, 190-pound junior that is now listed as a running back and as a receiver for the University of Alabama. In this post-spring football observation video, Kyle Henderson provides analysis on one of Alabama's most dynamic offensive weapons. Click the play button to watch the video.
Related content
Alabama Crimson Tide football team shows off new championship rings
Alabama Crimson Tide: Weekly recruiting thoughts
The hype is building around Alabama's next star at WR
Message Boards