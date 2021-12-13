How to watch No. 6 Alabama basketball at Memphis

Entering the season, Alabama basketball’s three-game stretch against Gonzaga, Houston and Memphis was circled as the defining test in its non-conference schedule. So far, the Crimson Tide has passed with flying colors. After knocking off Gonzaga and Houston in back-to-back weekends, No. 6 Alabama will look to continue its run Tuesday as it travels to Memphis for an 8 p.m. CT tipoff. Here’s all the information you need to know about the game.

How to watch

Who: No. 6 Alabama (8-1) at Memphis (5-4) When: 8:00 p.m. CT, Tuesday, Dec. 14 Where: FedExForum, Memphis, Tenn. Watch: ESPN (play-by-play: Kevin Brown; analyst: Jimmy Dykes) Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (play-by-play: Chris Stewart; analyst: Bryan Passink; engineer Tom Stipe)

Alabama's projected lineup

Jahvon Quinerly: 6-foot-1, 175 pounds, redshirt junior Stats: 15.1 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 4.3 apg, 43.5% FG, 26.5% 3-pt Jaden Shackelford: 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, junior Stats: 19.1 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 1.4 apg, 45.8% FG, 45.6% 3-pt Keon Ellis: 6-foot-6, 175 pounds, senior Stats: 11.2 ppg., 6.4 rpg, 1.7 apg, 48.4% FG, 36.8% 3-pt Juwan Gary: 6-foot-6, 218 pounds, redshirt sophomore Stats: 9.9 ppg, 5.7, rpg, 0.6 apg, 52.9% FG, 15.4% 3-pt Charles Bediako: 7-foot, 225 pounds, freshman Stats: 7.1 ppg, 4.8, rpg, 1.0 apg, 68.3% FG

Memphis’ projected lineup

Alex Lomax: 6-foot, 188 pounds, senior Stats: 5.9 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 2.7 apg, 42.5% FG, 38.5% 3-pt Lester Quinones: 6-foot-5, 205 pounds, junior Stats: 8.0 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 1.4 apg, 45.5% FG, 36.7% 3-pt Landers Nolley II: 6-foot-7, 208 pounds, redshirt junior Stats: 7.8 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 2.1 apg, 34.9% FG, 33.3% 3-pt Emoni Bates: 6-foot-9, 190 pounds, freshman Stats: 11.2 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 1.2 apg, 38.8% FG, 31.0% 3-pt Jalen Duren: 6-foot-11, 250 pounds, freshman Stats: 10.4 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 1.1 apg, 65.5% FG, 0.0% 3-pt

Improvement needed on the boards

Alabama’s 83-82 victory over Houston on Saturday was ultimately won on an offensive rebound as JD Davison slammed home a miss from Jahvon Quinerly for the final score of the game. Ironically, Davison’s putback was one of just three offensive rebounds for the Tide in the second half as the Cougars dominated the offensive glass 21-7 on the night. Alabama saw starting center Charles Bediako and reserve forward Noah Gurley foul out against Houston, only furthering its struggles to rebound. Those two combined for just two rebounds before exiting the game. Alabama will need improved production from its bigs Tuesday night as it faces a Memphis team that is averaging 12.67 offensive rebounds over its nine games. “Memphis actually has a higher offensive rebounding rate than Houston did, so that’s a huge point of emphasis,” Alabama head coach Nate Oats said through a press release Monday. “We’ve had a couple of days in between games. We knew Houston was a really good rebounding team, we still didn’t do a very good job with it.”

Pro potential

Memphis enters Tuesday’s matchup riding a four-game losing streak. However, the Tigers still figure to be one of Alabama’s toughest tests to date. Memphis is led by freshman center Jalen Duren, who is projected to be a lottery pick in next year’s NBA Draft. The 6-foot-11 center is averaging 10.4 points and 7.8 rebounds a game while shooting 65.5% from the floor. In addition, he’s tied for No. 13 nationally with 3.0 blocks per game. The Tigers also feature another future top pick in freshman Emoni Bates. However, the reclassified 17-year-old won’t turn 19 until 2023, making him ineligible for next year’s draft. Bates leads Memphis with 11.2 points per game this season. “Memphis’ talent level is really high,” Oats said. “Maybe the most talented team, like one through 11, that we've seen all year. And they're going to get this thing righted at some point. I think we're going to get their best shot. It’s a home game for them and they're desperate, so our guys have got to understand that. I think we're playing pretty good basketball, but we still have a lot to improve on. We have to continue to keep getting better. “We already know it doesn’t take much to slip and it was not that long ago that we lost to Iona. We got to try and stay humble, keep playing hard, clean up what we got to clean up. We've got a great opportunity to get another quality win on the road here at Memphis.” Alabama’s roster features a few NBA-caliber talents as well. After producing lottery picks in back-to-back years with Kira Lewis Jr. (13 overall, 2020) and Keon Ellis (No. 12 overall, 2021), the Tide could have another in Davison, who is also projected as a high pick in next year’s draft. Davison came to Alabama as the No. 13 overall player in this year’s class. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound point guard is averaging 9.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists while shooting 56.9% from the floor and 38.1% from beyond the arc. Senior guard Keon Ellis has also seen his name in some NBA mock drafts. The 6-foot-6, 175-pound wing leads Alabama with 1.4 steals per game and is averaging 11.2 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 48.4% from the floor and 36.8% from deep.

NBA setting

Tuesday night’s game will take place inside FedExForum, the home of the Memphis Grizzlies. The 18,400-seat arena is the biggest venue Alabama has played in so far, edging out Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena (18,100) where the Tide beat Gonzaga earlier this month. “I’ve never coached there in that building,” Oats said. “I've been there for some Memphis Grizzlies playoff games. It’s a nice place. It’s a good opportunity for guys to play in an NBA arena. The arena we played in Seattle, there is not an NBA team there, but it’s an NBA-level arena. That place was packed with 18,000 fans that were rooting against us, so it was essentially a road game for us. So, we're going to have a similar environment here Memphis. “This is going to be a true road game. That's their actual home arena they play in. We're looking forward to it. We like playing big games in that type of environment against some NBA-level talent.”

