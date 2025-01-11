How to watch: No. 5 Alabama basketball at No. 10 Texas A&M

Alabama forward Aiden Sherrell (22) dunks the ball against South Carolina at Colonial Life Arena in Columbus, SC on Wednesday, Jan 8, 2025. | Photo by Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics

Alabama basketball is one of five teams to get off to a 2-0 start in SEC play. The Crimson Tide (13-2) took down Oklahoma and South Carolina and will now face its biggest test of the season on the road against No. 10 Texas A&M. The Aggies (13-2, 2-0 SEC) steamrolled Texas in its conference opener, before surviving on the road against Oklahoma without star guard Wade Taylor IV, who missed the game with an injury. The Aggies will be without Taylor for a second straight game as he was listed as out on Texas A&M’s availability report released Friday night. Though Texas A&M will be without Taylor, the Aggies have been one of the strongest teams in the SEC. Sixth-yeah coach Buzz Williams has led Texas A&M to the NCAA Tournament in each of the last two years and has the Aggies poised to challenge for the SEC regular season title along with Alabama this season. With both teams poised for postseason success, the winner of Saturday’s matchup will gain a significant early victory in the race for the SEC title. Alabama is 14-11 all-time against Texas A&M and coach Nate Oats has navigated the Tide to victories in its last two matchups against Williams’ Aggies. “They’ve got the third-longest win streak in the country and we’ve got the sixth or seventh-longest win streak in the country,” Oats told reporters Friday. “So it’s gonna be a good game. So it’s gonna be a good game. They’re one of the toughest teams in the country year in and year out. Buzz does an unbelievable job getting his guys to play hard.” Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Alabama’s matchup against Texas A&M.

How to watch

Who: No. 5 Alabama (13-2, 2-0) vs. No. 10 Texas A&M (13-2, 2-0) When: 7 p.m. CT, Saturday, Jan. 11 Where: Reed Arena, College Station, Texas Watch: ESPN (Play-By-Play: Dave O'Brien, Analyst: Cory Alexander) Listen: Crimson Tide Sports Network | SIRIUS/XM 134/201 (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Analyst: Bryan Passink)

Alabama’s projected starters

Texas A&M's projected starters

Control the glass, control the game

Alabama’s second ranked matchup of SEC play features two of the strongest rebounding teams in the nation. Alabama enters Saturday ranked No. 3 in the country averaging 44.8 rebounds per game. Texas A&M is just six spots below the Tide at No. 9 and is the best offensive-rebounding team in the country, averaging 16.7 per contest. The Aggies have out-rebounded all but one team this season. “I think it will be a large factor in this game because they’re No. 1 in the country in offensive rebounding rate,” Oats said. “I told our guys there’s no chance we’re getting 100% of our defensive rebounds. We don’t do that against teams that barely crash.” Oats isn’t expecting a perfect performance on the glass from Alabama on Saturday despite the Tide’s strong play on the glass this season. Intense rebounding is a staple of the Aggies style and they will frequently send all five players to the ball after a miss. Texas A&M has three players ranked in the top 100 in offensive rebound rate among Division I players. Forward Henry Coleman III leads the team with 2.8 O-boards per game while Solomon Washington grabs 2.7 and leads the team with 6.3 total rebounds per contest. In Oats’ eyes, Alabama can still come out victories if it gets at least 50% of its defensive rebound opportunities. He isn’t as focused on preventing Texas A&M from getting offensive rebounds entirely, but thinks Alabama can make up the difference on the offensive glass by staying locked defensively in on the Aggies' extra possessions. “We can’t let them get 50% of them, but the ones that they do get, and they’re gonna get some because they do send five guys a lot, we still have to guard it out,” Oats said. “We can’t be so disappointed with ourselves that we just give up when we give up [an offensive rebound]. We gotta continue to guard. They don’t get points for O-boards, they get points for second-chance points. When we do give up an offensive rebound we just gotta guard it out and really guard.”

Fixing free throw issues

Alabama had a strong offensive showing against South Carolina, save for another woeful performance at the free throw line. The Tide shot just 50% from the charity stripe against the Gamecocks, which was a new low in a season where the free throw numbers have been far from where Oats would like them to be. After the game, Oats focused on the Tide's only attempting 20 free throws as a team. Alabama has been one of the best teams at scoring at the rim this season, and Oats wants to see his players use their driving ability to earn more trips to the line. As far as the accuracy when players do earn free throw opportunities, Oats said Friday that the only solution is repetition. “Outside of hiring a third party guy that I’m not sure if we need to do that or not — I’ve always said to the guys there’s obviously a mental side with free throws, for sure,” Oats said. “I played and one of my years, I think I was 90%-plus halfway through my freshman year and then you miss a few and miss one that costs your team a game or whatnot — all of a sudden you start overthinking it. So there’s a mental side to free throws that you’ve got to build confidence. But the best way to build confidence is just get in the gym and shoot a bunch. If you see 1,000 of them go through the net you’re gonna have confidence to step up like I make these, that’s what I do.” The Tide could afford to leave points at the line against South Carolina, which looked overmatched from the opening tip Wednesday night. It won’t have that same luxury Saturday night against a gritty Aggies side that forces teams to earn every point they get. Texas A&M ranks No. 12 in the country in adjusted defensive efficiency and force 14.5 opponent turnovers per game. Texas A&M’s defense, rebounding and ability to pull out close games will result in Alabama’s first SEC loss of the season if the Tide is wasteful with its opportunities at the line. The Tide has more than enough talent to contend with the Aggies but will suffer its first loss in conference play if it comes up empty as much as it did against the Gamecocks. “We’ve been in the gym. We worked. We didn’t do anything live yesterday but we did shoot a lot of free throws, walked through some of their stuff. Guys have been in the gym shooting them on their own, but it’s something if we don’t fix it's gonna cost us a game because there’s plenty of games — I think KenPom’s got us losing this game by one — it would stink to lose a game by one and go 10 of 20 at the line like we did the last game.”

