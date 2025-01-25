How to watch: No. 4 Alabama basketball vs LSU

Alabama forward Aiden Sherrell (22) gets an offensive rebound at Coleman Coliseum. Alabama defeated Oklahoma 107-79. Photo | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Powered by the hottest offense in the nation, No. 4 Alabama basketball is hitting its stride in SEC play. The Crimson Tide (16-3, 5-1) is coming off its second straight 100-point win and will look to maintain its blazing form on Saturday as it hosts LSU (12-6, 1-4). The Tigers come into Coleman Coliseum with an opposite trajectory, eclipsing the 70-point mark in just two of their five conference games. LSU was able to record its first SEC win of the season against Arkansas last week but tallied its season-low points total in a 68-57 loss at Texas A&M last time out. Saturday will mark the lone regular-season meeting between Alabama and LSU this year. Last season, the Tide swept the Tigers, beating them 109-88 in Tuscaloosa and 109-92 in Baton Rouge. Here’s what you need to know for Saturday’s game.

How to watch

Who: No. 4 Alabama (16-3, 5-1) vs. LSU (12-6, 1-4) When: 7:30 p.m. CT, Saturday, Jan. 25 Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Alabama Watch: SEC Network (Play-By-Play: Dave Neal, Analyst: Pat Bradley) Listen: Crimson Tide Sports Network | SIRIUS/XM 134/201 (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Analyst: Bryan Passink)

Alabama’s projected starters

LSU's projected starters

Big upside big man

Aiden Sherrell didn’t record a bucket in either of Alabama’s last two high-scoring wins, but the freshman forward is starting to make his presence felt more. Sherrell played 13 minutes against Vanderbilt, recording five rebounds, a pair of assists and a steal while leading Alabama to a +12 advantage during his time on the court. That came after he tallied 4 points and a rebound in just three minutes during the Tide’s loss to Ole Miss last week. While he’s still working his way into Alabama’s rotation, the 6-foot-10, 240-pound forward appears to be finding his footing at the college level and could deliver a boost to the Tide as it continues into conference play. “I think he’s been great. Shoot, I thought he was one of our best players in practice today,” Oats said. “He’s a guy that had some knee issues, too. Trying to rehab him, get him fresh. He’s fought some injuries. Trying to learn the system, he was out for a long time in the fall. He missed a bunch, had to get back in shape. He’s a big guy, so it takes a little longer. He’s out biggest guy, tallest guy, weighs the most, so it took a little longer to get into playing shape, especially with the pace we play.” Sherrell, a McDonald’s All-American, signed with Alabama as the No. 20 overall player and No. 3 power forward in last year’s class. Through 19 appearances, he’s averaging 2.2 points and 2.7 rebounds over 7.5 minutes per game. “He’s coming. He’s figuring it out,” Oats said. “He’s super smart, he knows the scouting report, knows the plays. He’s a quiet kid, but he’s starting to speak up a little bit more. He knows what we’re supposed to be doing, he can direct guys, energy’s getting better and better.”

Can’t let Carter get going

Stopping LSU starts with limiting Cam Carter. The senior guard has been the Tigers’ most dangerous scorer, averaging a team-high 17.6 points while shooting 40.7 from beyond the arc and 90.3 from the free-throw line. Carter has scored in double digits in all but one of his 18 games this season and is averaging 19.4 points in his five SEC games. Alabama has been relatively successful at frustrating high-scoring guards this season. Player of the Year candidate R.J. Davis scored 18 points on the Tide last month but shot just 1 of 11 from 3 during Alabama’s 94-79 win at North Carolina. Oklahoma’s Jeremiah Fears managed 16 points against Alabama during its SEC opener, but the Tide was able to keep the future NBA lottery pick off the board until 11:34 left in the second half during its 107-79 victory over the Sooners. While Texas A&M’s Zhuric Phelps scored 24 points against Alabama, it came on an inefficient night where he went 9 of 29 from the floor and 1 of 6 from 3 in the Tide’s 94-88 win. Alabama was able to limit those scorers in different ways. The Tide used 6-foot-10 forward Jarin Stevenson to lock down Davis on the perimeter. With Fears, it was freshman Labaron Philon who bottled him up for most of the game. When it comes to stopping Carter, Oats said the Tide might throw multiple looks at the LSU star. “I think we can try different combinations on him,” Oats said “I think having size on him like we’ve done in the past is one good one. Labaron’s been able to move well and guard some of these quicker guards well. But then, the best matchup on Phelps was [Chris] Youngblood, who’s not our quickest guard but he was locked in the scouting report better than everybody else. He did a pretty good job. He’s physical, you can’t really bully him at all.”

New look for the Tide

Alabama is breaking out another new set of threads for Saturday’s game. The team announced earlier this week that it will wear new crimson throwback jerseys against LSU. The new look is the inverse of the white throwback uniform from last year, featuring Crimson Tide letterig across the front and the fan-favorite block A logo on the right leg of the shorts.

This is the second throwback uniform Alabama has unveiled this season. Last month, the Tide debuted a crimson jersey similar to the ones worn from 1999-2003.

Game notes