How to watch: No. 4 Alabama at Vanderbilt
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Alabama men's basketball team is going to do something that's merely impossible to do — lace up their shoes and try to put the outside circumstances to rest.
For the past few days, the No. 4 Crimson Tide has dealt with a bevy of headlines surrounding former forward Darius Miles, who was charged with capital murder on Sunday. As a result, the team used Monday as its first step toward moving past the incident and to get prepared for its third SEC road trip of the season when it travels to Nashville.
Here's everything you need to know as Alabama prepares to face Vanderbilt.
How to watch
Who: No. 4 Alabama (15-2, 5-0) vs. Vanderbilt (9-8, 2-2)
When: 7:30 p.m. CT, Jan. 17
Where: Memorial Gymnasium, Nashville, Tenn.
Watch: SEC Network (play-by-play: Kevin Fitzgerald; analyst: Carolyn Peck)
Listen: Crimson Tide Sports Network (play-by-play: Chris Stewart; analyst: Bryan Passink; sideline: Roger Hoover; engineer: Tom Stipe)
Alabama's projected starting lineup
Jaden Bradley: 6-foot-3, 185 pounds, freshman
Stats: 8.5 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 3.8 apg, 42.6% FG, 33.3% 3-pt
Mark Sears: 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, junior
Stats: 15.2 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 2.7 apg, 43.4% FG, 41.7% 3-pt
Brandon Miller: 6-foot-9, 200 pounds, freshman
Stats: 19.5 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 1.9 apg, 45.6% FG, 45.5% 3-pt
Noah Clowney: 6-foot-10, 210 pounds, freshman
Stats: 9.6 ppg, 8.3, rpg, 0.9 apg, 51.9% FG, 38.9% 3-pt
Charles Bediako: 7-foot, 225 pounds, sophomore
Stats: 5.6 ppg, 6.1, rpg, 0.7 apg, 60.9% FG
Vanderbilt projected starting lineup
Trey Thomas: 6-foot, 160 pounds, junior
Stats: 7.0 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 1.4 apg, 41.7% FG, 44.4% 3-pt
Tyrin Lawrence: 6-foot-4, 200 pounds, junior
Stats: 10.4 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 1.7 apg, 48.4% FG, 31.6% 3-pt
Colin Smith: 6-foot-8, 215 pounds, freshman
Stats: 4.6 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 0.9 apg, 34.4% FG, 34.1% 3-pt
Myles Stute: 6-foot-7, 215 pounds, junior
Stats: 10.4 ppg, 5.6, rpg, 0.6 apg, 40.8% FG, 42.6% 3-pt
Quentin Millora-Brown: 6-foot-10, 245 pounds, senior
Stats: 3.3 ppg, 3.6, rpg, 0.7 apg, 48.8% FG
Brandon Miller continues to rack up awards
Brandon Miller's play continues to speak for itself.
The true freshman has dominated the college game in his first season in Tuscaloosa. On Monday, Miller was named the SEC Freshman of the Week for the fifth time this season thanks to a 31-point performance against LSU. Miller and fellow freshman Noah Clowney have combined to win the honor seven times this season.
"He’s a really grounded kid," Nate Oats said after the game. "If you knew his parents, you’d understand why he’s such a good kid. They’ve kept him grounded. He’s fun-loving. He doesn’t take anything, including himself, too seriously. He’s very business-like and works, but he has a lot of fun while he’s doing it. He’s just fun to be around, he’s fun to coach.
"He’s great with the guys. He pulls for his teammates to do well. I think when you’ve got the kind of character and attitude that he has, good things come to you. And he’s obviously a really talented kid. It was great to get him started with that first three. He kind of had a barrage after that. If you look at his numbers, he shot 16 shots and scored 31 points, and he really didn’t get to the free-throw line. He only went to the free-throw line once. He had one of the more efficient nights I've ever seen from a player."
Game notes
— Alabama has five Quad 1 wins this season, which is tied for third-most in the country behind Purdue and Kansas (6 wins)
— Alabama is looking to improve to 6-0 in SEC play for the second time under Coach Oats. Prior to Oats' arrival, the Tide had not started SEC play 5-0 play since the 1986-87 season
— Alabama has won all five SEC games by double-digits and by a scoring margin of +22.8, that is the highest scoring margin in program history during the Tide's first five games of SEC play
— Alabama is ranked No. 4 in the AP Top-25 Poll for the second time this season, its highest AP ranking since 2006-07 (Ranked No. 4)
— After recording 16.9 turnovers per game during non-conference play, the Tide is now averaging just 11.2 turnovers during SEC games
— Alabama is 14-12 against AP Top 25 teams during Nate Oats' tenure
— Alabama has posted five wins over top-25 opponents in back-to-back seasons for the first time in program history, going 10-5 over the span
— Brandon Miller was named NCAA March Madness' Player of the Week and for the fifth time this season has been named SEC Freshman of the WeekMiller is averaging 19.5 points per game, the most by any freshman in the country and No. 30 overall
— Miller is the only freshman in the country to rank in the top 70 in points and rebounds per game (No. 75)
— Miller is one of 11 players in Division I, the only player in the SEC and the only freshman in the country that has scored 330 points and recorded 140 rebounds this season
— Noah Clowney ranks No. 68 in the country at 8.3 rebounds per game, which is third-best among freshman in the country