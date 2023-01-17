TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Alabama men's basketball team is going to do something that's merely impossible to do — lace up their shoes and try to put the outside circumstances to rest. For the past few days, the No. 4 Crimson Tide has dealt with a bevy of headlines surrounding former forward Darius Miles, who was charged with capital murder on Sunday. As a result, the team used Monday as its first step toward moving past the incident and to get prepared for its third SEC road trip of the season when it travels to Nashville. Here's everything you need to know as Alabama prepares to face Vanderbilt.

How to watch

Who: No. 4 Alabama (15-2, 5-0) vs. Vanderbilt (9-8, 2-2) When: 7:30 p.m. CT, Jan. 17 Where: Memorial Gymnasium, Nashville, Tenn. Watch: SEC Network (play-by-play: Kevin Fitzgerald; analyst: Carolyn Peck) Listen: Crimson Tide Sports Network (play-by-play: Chris Stewart; analyst: Bryan Passink; sideline: Roger Hoover; engineer: Tom Stipe)

Alabama's projected starting lineup

Jaden Bradley: 6-foot-3, 185 pounds, freshman Stats: 8.5 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 3.8 apg, 42.6% FG, 33.3% 3-pt Mark Sears: 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, junior Stats: 15.2 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 2.7 apg, 43.4% FG, 41.7% 3-pt Brandon Miller: 6-foot-9, 200 pounds, freshman Stats: 19.5 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 1.9 apg, 45.6% FG, 45.5% 3-pt Noah Clowney: 6-foot-10, 210 pounds, freshman Stats: 9.6 ppg, 8.3, rpg, 0.9 apg, 51.9% FG, 38.9% 3-pt Charles Bediako: 7-foot, 225 pounds, sophomore Stats: 5.6 ppg, 6.1, rpg, 0.7 apg, 60.9% FG

Vanderbilt projected starting lineup

Trey Thomas: 6-foot, 160 pounds, junior Stats: 7.0 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 1.4 apg, 41.7% FG, 44.4% 3-pt Tyrin Lawrence: 6-foot-4, 200 pounds, junior Stats: 10.4 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 1.7 apg, 48.4% FG, 31.6% 3-pt Colin Smith: 6-foot-8, 215 pounds, freshman Stats: 4.6 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 0.9 apg, 34.4% FG, 34.1% 3-pt Myles Stute: 6-foot-7, 215 pounds, junior Stats: 10.4 ppg, 5.6, rpg, 0.6 apg, 40.8% FG, 42.6% 3-pt Quentin Millora-Brown: 6-foot-10, 245 pounds, senior Stats: 3.3 ppg, 3.6, rpg, 0.7 apg, 48.8% FG

Brandon Miller continues to rack up awards

Brandon Miller's play continues to speak for itself. The true freshman has dominated the college game in his first season in Tuscaloosa. On Monday, Miller was named the SEC Freshman of the Week for the fifth time this season thanks to a 31-point performance against LSU. Miller and fellow freshman Noah Clowney have combined to win the honor seven times this season. "He’s a really grounded kid," Nate Oats said after the game. "If you knew his parents, you’d understand why he’s such a good kid. They’ve kept him grounded. He’s fun-loving. He doesn’t take anything, including himself, too seriously. He’s very business-like and works, but he has a lot of fun while he’s doing it. He’s just fun to be around, he’s fun to coach. "He’s great with the guys. He pulls for his teammates to do well. I think when you’ve got the kind of character and attitude that he has, good things come to you. And he’s obviously a really talented kid. It was great to get him started with that first three. He kind of had a barrage after that. If you look at his numbers, he shot 16 shots and scored 31 points, and he really didn’t get to the free-throw line. He only went to the free-throw line once. He had one of the more efficient nights I've ever seen from a player."

Game notes