How to watch: No. 3 Alabama basketball vs. Arkansas

Alabama basketball’s off-week couldn’t have come at a better time. Not only was it at exactly the halfway point during the Crimson Tide’s Southeastern Conference schedule, but it also provided a break before a gauntlet final nine games, including seven matchups against ranked opponents. Alabama first faces two tests against Arkansas and Texas on an extended road trip. The Tide takes on the Razorbacks on Saturday and will stay on the road before its first SEC matchup with the Longhorns. Arkansas got off to an 0-5 start to SEC play but has rattled off wins in three of its last four games, including back-to-back victories against Kentucky and Texas. First-year coach John Calipari has the Razorbacks clicking at the right time and the Tide will face an intense environment Saturday inside Bud Walton Arena. “That place is loud,” Oats said. “I think Auburn’s probably the loudest place in the league but when they get it going at Arkansas, they rival it. We’ve had some really good games there — come out on the good end and the bad end both. So, it’s on the road, it’d be great if we can have a great start, quiet them early, but they’ve got a good fan base.” Oats is well aware of what Calipari can conjure despite some disappointing results for Arkansas thus far. Oats studied Calipari’s coaching methods when he was the head coach at Memphis and Oats was still at the high school level. The two have had their share of battles in the SEC and Oats knows Calipari will have Arkansas hungry to pull off another upset and sustain its recent form. “He’s one of, if not the best recruiter in the history of college basketball, and he’s one of the best motivators in college basketball,” Oats said. “You can see how he got his team ready to go, going into Rupp. I thought they played the most inspired game of the year. They’re tough, they’re physical, they play hard on defense. He’s always had good defensive teams. He’s got talented offensive teams. It looks a lot more like they’re sharing the ball a lot more now than they were a few weeks ago and that makes it tougher.” Here’s everything you need to know about Saturday’s game.

Who: No. 4 Alabama (19-3, 8-1 SEC) vs. Arkansas (14-8, 3-6) When: 7:30 p.m. CT, Saturday, Feb. 8 Where: Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, Arkansas Watch: ESPN (Play-By-Play: Analyst:) Listen: Crimson Tide Sports Network | SIRIUS/XM 134/201 (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Analyst: Bryan Passink)

Oats provided an update on Alabama forward Derrion Reid ahead of Saturday’s game. The five-star freshman has continued to deal with a lingering lower-body injury and will be out against Arkasnas and game-to-game moving forward. While not having Reid is certainly disappointing for Alabama, the team’s off-week provided a chance for other players to get healthy to make up for his absence. Mouhamed Diobuate’s minutes were limited against Georgia due to injury, while freshman guard Labaron Philon has been dealing with a lingering ankle injury since the LSU game. “I thought he looked really good,” Oats said of Philon's play in practice this week. “We obviously went a lot harder in practice yesterday than we did today. I thought he looked great. I think Dioubate, Labaron getting healthier and then just at this point of the year, approaching the middle of February there’s nobody that’s gonna be totally — everybody’s gonna have a little bit of something here or there… “We went very light Monday, off Wednesday. So we were off Sunday, light Monday, off Wednesday. There was really only one significantly hard day in that four-day stretch there going into Thursday. We went pretty hard on Thursday, but that’s two days out before a game. I think Labaron will look like he’s got a lot more pop. Like I said, Dioubate looks like he’s got a lot more pop.” In addition to a physical bounce-back for a few players, the week off also allowed Alabama to rest up mentally ahead of an extended road trip. That strategy seems to have paid off for Oats in terms of putting his team in a good place ahead of Saturday’s game. Alabama's revamped stamina will be critical ahead of the Tide’s back-nine games which ranks as the most difficult schedule in the country according to ESPN’s BPI ranking. “I thought we had a really good practice, yesterday and today both after having and off-day Wednesday, and we’re gonna need it,” Oats said. “We’ve got a tough two-game road trip in front of us. Arkansas is playing significantly better than they were just a couple weeks ago.”

