How to watch: No. 3 Alabama basketball vs. Arkansas

Alabama basketball’s off-week couldn’t have come at a better time. Not only was it at exactly the halfway point during the Crimson Tide’s Southeastern Conference schedule, but it also provided a break before a gauntlet final nine games, including seven matchups against ranked opponents.
Alabama first faces two tests against Arkansas and Texas on an extended road trip. The Tide takes on the Razorbacks on Saturday and will stay on the road before its first SEC matchup with the Longhorns.
Arkansas got off to an 0-5 start to SEC play but has rattled off wins in three of its last four games, including back-to-back victories against Kentucky and Texas. First-year coach John Calipari has the Razorbacks clicking at the right time and the Tide will face an intense environment Saturday inside Bud Walton Arena.
“That place is loud,” Oats said. “I think Auburn’s probably the loudest place in the league but when they get it going at Arkansas, they rival it. We’ve had some really good games there — come out on the good end and the bad end both. So, it’s on the road, it’d be great if we can have a great start, quiet them early, but they’ve got a good fan base.”
Oats is well aware of what Calipari can conjure despite some disappointing results for Arkansas thus far. Oats studied Calipari’s coaching methods when he was the head coach at Memphis and Oats was still at the high school level. The two have had their share of battles in the SEC and Oats knows Calipari will have Arkansas hungry to pull off another upset and sustain its recent form.
“He’s one of, if not the best recruiter in the history of college basketball, and he’s one of the best motivators in college basketball,” Oats said. “You can see how he got his team ready to go, going into Rupp. I thought they played the most inspired game of the year. They’re tough, they’re physical, they play hard on defense. He’s always had good defensive teams. He’s got talented offensive teams. It looks a lot more like they’re sharing the ball a lot more now than they were a few weeks ago and that makes it tougher.”
Here’s everything you need to know about Saturday’s game.
How to watch
Who: No. 4 Alabama (19-3, 8-1 SEC) vs. Arkansas (14-8, 3-6)
When: 7:30 p.m. CT, Saturday, Feb. 8
Where: Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, Arkansas
Watch: ESPN (Play-By-Play: Analyst:)
Listen: Crimson Tide Sports Network | SIRIUS/XM 134/201 (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Analyst: Bryan Passink)
Alabama’s projected starters
Mark Sears: 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, graduate
Stats: 18.1 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 5.1 apg, 40.4% FG, 35.9% 3-pt
Chris Youngblood: 6-foot-4, 177 pounds, freshman
Stats: 9.7 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 1.0 apg, 43.6% FG, 37.0% 3-pt
Jarin Stevenson: 6-foot-11, 215 pounds, sophomore
Stats: 4.9 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 0.9 apg, 36.6% FG, 24.2% 3-pt
Grant Nelson: 6-foot-11, 230 pounds, graduate
Stats: 12.8 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 1.6 apg, 54.0% FG, 26.6% 3-pt
Clifford Omoruyi: 6-foot-11, 250 pounds, graduate
Stats: 7.2 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 0.8 apg, 75.0% FG
Arkansas’ projected starters
D.J. Wagner: 6-foot-4, 195 pounds, sophomore
Stats: 10.6 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 3.1 apg, 41.5% FG, 33.3% 3-pt
Johnell Davis: 6-foot-4, 210 pounds, graduate
Stats: 10.1 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 1.7 apg, 39.7% FG, 34.0% 3-pt
Karter Knox: 6-foot-6, 220 pounds, freshman
Stats: 7.0 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 0.9 apg, 40.0% FG, 30.8% 3-pt
Adou Thiero: 6-foot-8, 220 pounds, junior
Stats: 16.2 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 1.8 apg, 57.4% FG, 23.5% 3-pt
Zvonimir Ivišić: 7-foot-2, 245 pounds, sophomore
Stats: 7.8 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 0.9 apg, 48.0% FG, 41.9% 3-pt
Getting healthy
Oats provided an update on Alabama forward Derrion Reid ahead of Saturday’s game. The five-star freshman has continued to deal with a lingering lower-body injury and will be out against Arkasnas and game-to-game moving forward.
While not having Reid is certainly disappointing for Alabama, the team’s off-week provided a chance for other players to get healthy to make up for his absence. Mouhamed Diobuate’s minutes were limited against Georgia due to injury, while freshman guard Labaron Philon has been dealing with a lingering ankle injury since the LSU game.
“I thought he looked really good,” Oats said of Philon's play in practice this week. “We obviously went a lot harder in practice yesterday than we did today. I thought he looked great. I think Dioubate, Labaron getting healthier and then just at this point of the year, approaching the middle of February there’s nobody that’s gonna be totally — everybody’s gonna have a little bit of something here or there…
“We went very light Monday, off Wednesday. So we were off Sunday, light Monday, off Wednesday. There was really only one significantly hard day in that four-day stretch there going into Thursday. We went pretty hard on Thursday, but that’s two days out before a game. I think Labaron will look like he’s got a lot more pop. Like I said, Dioubate looks like he’s got a lot more pop.”
In addition to a physical bounce-back for a few players, the week off also allowed Alabama to rest up mentally ahead of an extended road trip. That strategy seems to have paid off for Oats in terms of putting his team in a good place ahead of Saturday’s game. Alabama's revamped stamina will be critical ahead of the Tide’s back-nine games which ranks as the most difficult schedule in the country according to ESPN’s BPI ranking.
“I thought we had a really good practice, yesterday and today both after having and off-day Wednesday, and we’re gonna need it,” Oats said. “We’ve got a tough two-game road trip in front of us. Arkansas is playing significantly better than they were just a couple weeks ago.”
Avoiding trap game
Alabama has the opportunity to build even more momentum and further cement its status as one of the best road teams in the country if it can navigate past the Razorbacks and Longhorns. Both games are opportunities for players to step up in what Oats calls “maturity tests.”
“We’ve somewhat overlooked teams here in the past,” Oats said. “It’s not a mature thing to do. It’s not what a team that’s got veteran leadership should be doing and I hope we don’t do it. But there’s plenty of opportunities for it. I mean, a week from Saturday we get Auburn at home. If you’re focused on Auburn a week from now and not focused on Arkansas, you’re gonna lose.
“If we’re fortunate enough to have a decent enough game at Arkansas — again if you’re focused on Auburn at home a week from now and you’re not focused on what you need to do at Texas, it’s gonna be a loss,” Oats said… “Are we mature enough to handle our business right now and not look ahead? I hope we are. I hope we’ve learned some lessons already this year.”
Oats faces a two-fold challenge Saturday. The first is helping Alabama's players keep the game in front of them as the main focus. The Tide failed to do so in home matchups against then-No. 21 Ole Miss and LSU. Both games followed big road wins for Alabama and the Tide was exposed for overlooking its opponent.
Alabama has looked excellent on the road in SEC play thus far, but if it comes in with the same mentality as it did against the Rebels and Tigers, the Tide will be exposed by a lengthy and talented Razorbacks' side. Arkansas might seem like a trap game given its current record, but boasts a squad capable of challenging any team in league play and is trending in the right direction even after it lost star freshman Boogie Fland to injury.
In Fland’s absence, Florida Atlantic transfer Johnell Davis has risen to the occasion, averaging 17.2 points per game since Fland went down with a thumb injury. Davis split the Co-American Conference Player of the Year honors with Alabama guard Chris Youngblood last season and shares the backcourt with sophomore D.J. Wagner (10.6 ppg).
Along with Arkansas' guard play, forward Adou Thiero continues to be one of the surprise packages in the SEC. The junior followed Calipari from Kentucky last season where he averaged 7.2 points per game. The forward has flourished in Fayetteville this season, leading the Razorbacks in scoring (16.2 ppg) and rebounds (6.2 rpg).
Arkansas also deploys plenty of length in the paint. The Razorbacks rank No. 5 in the country in shot-blocking and have three players who average over one block per game. 7-foot-2 forward Zvonimir Ivišić leads the way with 1.8 blocks per game and has been on a tear since entering the starting lineup against Kentucky and Texas. Reserve forwards Trevon Brazile (1.3 bpg) and Jonas Aidoo (1.2 bpg) will also hound Alabama’s bigs inside.
Calipari’s Razorbacks outfit will be a tough test, especially in the paint for the Tide. Ahead of the first game of its road trip, Oats is intrigued to see how his players will respond after a week off and with the mental challenge of being where their feet are and staying focused on the game in front of them, especially against an Arkansas side that's playing significantly better than it was to start league play.
"They're a good team," Oats said. "They've won three of the last four and I think we've got to look at them as what they've looked like in the last four games because this is who they currently have. This is what their rotation is. This is how hard they're currently playing and this is how the ball is moving now. So, to look at anything previous to that, I think would be foolish. When you watch the last four games they're one of the better teams we're gonna face. Their talent level's really high and our guys gotta understand it's not easy to win on the road against anybody and this team is playing as well as anybody right now."