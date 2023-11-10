Alabama men’s basketball played 11 of its 12 scholarship players during its blowout 105-73 win over Morehead State on Monday. That allowed Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats to tinker with different lineups and schemes. While Oats’ roster this season might have more parody than Alabama’s 2022/23 side it also could have more depth. That depth should be on full display once again in the Crimson Tide’s second game of the season against Indiana State. The Sycamores finished fifth in the Missouri Valley Conference last season and won its first game of the 2023/24 campaign 90-60 over NAIA outfit Saint Mary-Of-The-Woods College. Here's everything you need to know about the Crimson Tide's game against the Sycamores:

How to watch

Who: No. 24 Alabama (1-0) vs. Indiana State (1-0) When: 7 p.m. CT, Friday, Nov. 10 Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Alabama Watch: SECN+/ESPN+ (play-by-play: Gray Robertson; analyst: Richard Hendrix) Listen: (Play-by-play: Jim Dunaway; analyst: Bryan Passink; engineer Todd Whinery)

Alabama's projected starters

Mark Sears: 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, junior Stats: 13.0 ppg, 5.0 apg, 5.0 rpg, 60% FG, 50% 3-pt Aaron Estrada: 6-foot-3, 190 pounds, Graduate Student Stats: 16.0 ppg, 3.0 apg, 3.0 rpg, 70.0% FG, 66.7% 3-pt Rylan Griffen: 6-foo-6, 190 pounds, sophomore Stats: 9.0 ppg, 3.0 apg, 4.0 rpg, 40.0% FG, 33.3 3-pt Grant Nelson: 6-foot-11, 230 pounds, senior Stats: 24.0 ppg, 1.0 apg, 7.0 rpg, 58.3% FG, 50.0% 3-pt Nick Pringle: 6-foot-10, 230 pounds, senior Stats: 5.0 ppg, 1.0 apg, 4.0 rpg, 100.0% FG



Indiana State’s projected starters

Isaiah Swope: 5-foot-10, 170 pounds, junior Stats: 26.0 ppg, 3.0 rpb, 2.0 spg, 58.8% FG, 50% 3 FG Ryan Conwell: 6-foot-4, 195 pounds, sophomore Stats: 25.0 ppg, 3.0 apg, 7.0 rpg, 69.2% FG, 62.5% 3 FG Jayson Kent: 6-foot-8, 205 pounds, junior Stats: 14.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 55.6% FG Julian Larry: 6-foot-3, 185 pounds, junior Stats: 8.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 5.0 apg, 75.0% FG, 100% 3 FG Robbie Avila: 6-foot-10, 240 pounds, sophomore Stats (2022/23): 10.7 ppg, 4.0 rpg 1.6 apg, 54.0% FG, 33.7% 3 FG

Efficient and fast

While Alabama began the 2023 NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 overall seed, Indiana State found itself ranked No. 1 in a statistical category that helped give the Sycamores its identity in 2022/23. Indiana State shot an NCAA-best 58.8% on two-point shots last season. When speaking to the media Friday, Oats praised the Sycamores' efficiency and said Alabama could run into real problems if it comes out sleepwalking on the defensive end. “Anytime you screw up on defense, they make you pay,” Oats said. “Screw up a switch, they're slipping (screens), they’re getting layups. They're a really good cutting team. They get a lot of assists at the rim, which are the highest percentage (shots).” Indiana State also ranked No. 38 in the country in tempo last season averaging 70.9 possessions per 40 minutes. Oats said the Sycamores play an NBA style offense, which they get into quickly to create extra possessions. That can cause problems on the defensive end for a Crimson Tide unit that's still gelling early in the season. Alabama can certainly keep pace with its own tempo and its scorers should help make the difference Friday. However, Indiana State looks like it will be a good glimpse into the disciplined offenses Alabama will face in the SEC.

Battle on the glass

Among a few other kinks that Oats said Alabama needs to iron out as it continues its nonconference slate, he said he wants to see Alabama's rebounding numbers improve. “Our rebounding was terrible in the first half on Monday,” Oats said. “We were down four and a glass at the half. We ended up winning the second half by 15 so we outrebounded Morehead by 11 but we're gonna have to do a way better job defensive rebounding, offensive rebounding, all of it in the first half against a tough, physical team like Indiana State.” Alabama’s main threat to an edge on the glass Friday is Sycamores center Robbie Avila. Avila did not play in Indiana State’s win over Saint Mary-Of-The-Woods, but averaged four rebounds along with 10.7 points per game for Indiana State last season. “He's really skilled,” Oats said. “Like as skilled a big as maybe we're gonna see all year and he's got real size at 6-10 so he scares me.” Against Morehead State, Alabama’s forwards did a solid job neutralizing 7-foot forward Dieonte Miles, but Avila’s offensive versatility will test how well Alabama's forwards can defend on the perimeter. Avila’s presence could mean that Oats starts a bigger lineup on Friday. He said that at least for now, Alabama’s rotation will be matchup-dependent. “I think we've got enough guys on this team that starting doesn't matter to them,” Oats said. “Just winning, caring about the team ‘whether I start, come off the bench, whatever, it doesn't matter, just tell me what I need to do to help us win.'"

Kris Parker’s status

Parker was the only scholarship player who did not suit up for Alabama on Monday after he was ruled out with a scratched eye. “He practiced today so it'll be a gameday decision,” Oats said. “It was super scratched and (he) couldn't really see. You kind of need to be able to see to play basketball, but I think it was good today.” Parker was the No. 88 player in the Class of 2023 and should see the floor against the Sycamores if his eye has fully healed. Alabama’s three other members of the 2023 class all had solid outings. A quick return for Parker will give chance to get acclimated to the college game before his minutes are likely slashed in favor of more experienced players for Alabama’s tougher games later this season.

