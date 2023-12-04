Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats said he was grateful that the Crimson Tide had six days to get some work done in between its loss to Clemson and its clash against Arkansas State. Alabama is looking to bounce back after its second loss of the 2023/24 season and ahead of a difficult three-game gauntlet (more on that later). Alabama’s practice habits have remained the same, primarily focused on sorting out its defensive issues in order to become more balanced as its nonconference schedule continues. After a stretch of multiple games against Power Five foes, the Crimson Tide takes on an Arkansas State team that’s had its own share of struggles so far this season. While the Red Wolves might be a step below the level of Alabama’s last few opponents, a sloppy Crimson Tide performance will put it in an even more precarious position for its upcoming matchups. Here's everything you need to know about the game:

How to watch

Who: No. 23 Alabama (5-2) vs. Arkansas State (2-6) When: 7 p.m. CT, Monday, Dec. 4 Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Alabama Watch: SECN (Play-By-Play: Roy Philpott, Analyst: Joe Kleine) Listen: Crimson Tide Sports Network | Sirius/XM 134/201 (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Analyst: Bryan Passink, Sideline: Roger Hoover, Engineer: Tom Stipe)

Alabama's projected starters

Mark Sears: 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, junior Stats: 20.7 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 4.0 apg, 58.9% FG, 51.6% 3-pt Aaron Estrada: 6-foot-3, 190 pounds, Graduate Student Stats: 16.9 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 3.0 apg, 51.7% FG, 45.7% 3-pt Rylan Griffen: 6-foot-6, 190 pounds, sophomore Stats: 8.0 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 1.1 apg, 40.0% FG, 38.1% 3-pt Grant Nelson: 6-foot-11, 230 pounds, senior Stats: 14.3 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 2.0 apg, 43.7% FG, 24.0% 3-pt Mohamed Wague: 6-foot-10, 225 pounds, junior Stats: 4.4 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 1.0 apg, 68.4% FG

Arkansas State’s projected starters

Derrian Ford: 6-foot-3, 207 pounds, sophomore Stats: 7.6 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 1.8 apg, 39.0% FG, 37.5% 3-pt Taryn Todd: 6-foot-4, 177 pounds, junior Stats: 13.0 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 2.6 apg, 38.3% FG, 28.1% 3-pt Freddy Hicks: 6-foot-6, 214 pounds, junior Stats: 13.0 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 3.0 apg, 38.3% FG, 33.3% 3-pt Dyondre Dominguez: 6-foot-8, 208 pounds, junior Stats: 13.0 ppg, 8.9 rpg, 1.8 apg, 44.2% FG, 32.6% 3-pt Lado Laku: 6-foot-10, 214 pounds, junior Stats: 4.4 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 1.1 bpg, 61.1% FG

Coaches reunion

Alabama not only saw several key players from its roster depart after last season, but Oats also lost all three of his assistants to head coaching jobs elsewhere. One of those assistants, Bryan Hodgson, is now the head coach at Arkansas State. Before Hodgson’s departure, he and Oats manned the sidelines together for eight straight seasons, four at Alabama and four while the pair coached at Buffalo. “I don't really want to play him because, you know, we’re good friends,” Oats said. “But then you do want to play him because we're good friends and you can kind of give each other your point of view.” Just like Oats re-tooled his Alabama roster this offseason, Hodgson wasted no time shaping Arkansas State's roster through transfer portal since he began his new role. The Red Wolves brought in nine players from the portal including their three leading scorers, Taryn Todd, Dyondre Dominguez and Freddy Hicks. Guard Derrian Ford brings some prior SEC experience to the Red Wolves. He spent the 2022-23 season at Arkansas where he appeared in 21 games. While there have been some growing pains for the Red Wolves, Hodgson is creating an identity for Arkansas State. Unsurprisingly, Oats said that identity and play style are very similar to Alabama’s. “The scout’s not that difficult in one regard in that they're gonna run stuff that we know because it's similar to us,” Oats said. “But we think our stuff’s hard to guard so in another regard it is difficult because we’re going to have to guard team that’s gonna play fast, attack non stop, try and spread you out.”

Pringle out indefinitely

Alabama is still finding its best form in the paint and its frontcourt took a blow Friday when Oats revealed that forward Nick Pringle was suspended indefinitely for conduct detrimental to the team. Oats said Pringle’s suspension did not stem from an off-court incident but did not give a timetable for his return. Pringle was left out of the Crimson Tide’s starting lineup for its last game against Clemson. He played 21 minutes off the bench and finished with four points, five rebounds and two assists. Oats said Pringle's minutes would be distributed among the rest of Alabama’s reserves until he returns. Forward Mohamed Wague replaced Pringle in the starting lineup against the Tigers. He played just 15 minutes, but finished with six points, three rebounds and a steal. “Mo Wague will get some [minutes],” Oats said. “Sam [Walters] will have a chance to get some more minutes. Guys like Davin [Cosby Jr.] and Mo Dioubate will probably get a chance to get some minutes. They both had good practices here lately.” While forward Grant Nelson has had his moments in the frontcourt, especially on the offensive end, this season Alabama has lacked a stout rim protector. With no timetable on Pringle’s return, the Crimson Tide may look to provide interior defense by committee. Oats seems pleased with Wague’s progress so far and Dioubate has had a couple of good moments in limited action off the bench. During Alabama's first three games, freshman Jarin Stevenson seemed unfazed by the demands of the college level, after making the jump from high school a year early. While he's struggled on the offensive end against Power Five competition so far, Stevenson still looks to be a capable rebounder, averaging 3.4 per game. His versatility helps him see the floor but Oats may lean into his potential on the defensive end to see if Stevenson can develop into a defensive stopper this season.

A gauntlet upcoming

After Arkansas State, Alabama has just five more games until it opens conference play against Vanderbilt on Jan. 6. That includes a three-game stretch that will likely be viewed as one of the hardest in the country when team's schedules start to be evaluated for March Madness seeding. Alabama first takes a road trip to Toronto to take on No. 1 Purdue on Saturday. The Crimson Tide will then likely return to Tuscaloosa for a few days before heading to Omaha, Nebraska for a date with No. 15 Creighton on Dec. 16. Alabama then has to make a quick turnaround trip out west for a “neutral site game” in Phoenix against No. 2 Arizona on Dec. 20. It's exactly the kind of competition that Oats wants in Alabama’s nonconference schedule. However, the Crimson Tide will be heading into its Purdue matchup unranked with two losses to weaker Power Five teams. Alabama will very likely be able to compete with all three of its upcoming juggernauts on the offensive end. The Crimson Tide has proven it can once again go blow-for-blow with any team in the country but still has some major question marks on defense and in the paint. Arkansas State will be a good tune-up game for Oats to tinker with a Pringle-less frontcourt. A dominant defensive performance from the Crimson Tide against the Red Wolves will be an encouraging sign that Alabama can defend well enough to help its offense maintain its course against the Boilermakers, Blue Jays, and Wildcats.

Game Notes