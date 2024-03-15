In its quest for an SEC Tournament title, No. 19 Alabama basketball may need to navigate a path where it will face the last three teams it lost to in the regular season. It begins with a matchup against Florida. Then, barring any upsets, games against Kentucky and Tennessee for a chance to win the SEC Tournament in Nashville, Tennessee. Alabama forward Nick Pringle had the best summary for the Crimson Tide’s path, calling it a “get-back tour,” according to Alabama coach Nate Oats. Before it gets a chance to potentially face the Wildcats and Volunteers, a rubber match against the Gators awaits. The Crimson Tide won the first game in overtime in Tuscaloosa but Florida blew out Alabama 105-87 in the rematch in Gainesville, Florida. On Thursday, the No. 6 seed Gators eliminated No. 11 seed Georgia 85-80 to advance to the quarterfinals. While Latrell Wrightsell Jr. is back to full health, Alabama may still have to work with a short-handed guard rotation with Rylan Griffen being a game-time decision Friday. Florida will look to take full advantage of any Alabama absentees and play more to its standard after some struggles against Georgia and a sloppy finish to the regular season that saw the Gators lose 79-78 to Vanderbilt. It’s the third meeting in just 23 days between Alabama and Florida. The Gators are aiming for a repeat of what happened in Gainesville. Alabama is looking to improve to 11-0 in Nashville under Oats and kickstart a revenge tour that would turn heads and bolster the Crimson Tide’s seed come Selection Sunday. Here’s everything you need to know about Alabama’s quarterfinal matchup in the SEC Tournament.

How to watch

Who: No. 16 Alabama (21-10, 13-5 SEC) vs. Florida (22-10, 11-7) When: 8:30 p.m. CT, Friday, March, 15 Where: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee Watch: SEC Network (Play-By-Play: Tom Hart, Analyst: Dane Bradshaw, Sideline: Alyssa Lang) Listen: Crimson Tide Sports Network | SIRIUS/XM 134/201 (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Analyst: Bryan Passink, Engineer: Tom Stipe)

Alabama's projected starters

Mark Sears: 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, junior Stats: 21.1 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 4.1 apg 50.6% FG, 44.1% 3-pt Aaron Estrada: 6-foot-3, 190 pounds, Graduate Student Stats: 13.4 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 4.5 apg, 45.5% FG, 31.6% 3-pt Latrell Wrightsell Jr: 6-foot-3, 190 pounds, senior Stats: 9.1 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 1.4 apg, 44.1% FG 44.5% 3-pt Rylan Griffen: 6-foot-6, 190 pounds, sophomore Stats: 11.1 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 1.9 apg, 45.0% FG, 38.2% 3-pt Grant Nelson: 6-foot-11, 230 pounds, senior Stats: 12.0 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 1.7 apg, 49.4% FG, 27.0% 3-pt

Florida's projected starters

Zyon Pullin: 6-foot-4, 206 pounds, senior Stats: 15.7 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 5.0 apg, 44.5% FG, 44.4% 3-pt Walter Clayton Jr: 6-foot-2, 195 pounds, junior Stats: 17.0 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 2.7 apg, 43.0% FG, 35.9% 3-pt Will Richard: 6-foot-4, 206 pounds, junior Stats: 11.2 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 1.3 apg, 39.9% FG, 33.0% 3-pt Tyrese Samuel: 6-foot-10, 239 pounds, senior Stats: 13.8 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 1.7 apg, 57.3% FG, 16.0% 3-pt Micah Handlogten: 7-foot-1, 235 pounds, sophomore Stats: 5.9 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 0.9 apg, 63.1% FG, 50.0% 3-pt

Personnel challenges

Since Wrightsell’s head injury in the first matchup against Florida, the Crimson Tide has been shorthanded for its final five games. While Wrightsell returned to the fold against the Gators in Gainesville, the Tide lost Griffen to a calf injury in the same game. According to a report from CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein, Griffen practiced with Alabama on Thursday in Nashville and will be evaluated before Friday's game. At halftime of the Georgia-Flordia game, Oats told SEC Network that Griffen looked good at practice. He also said he hopes to be able to use a four-guard lineup, which gives Alabama an overwhelming amount of scoring options. That option hasn’t been available to the Crimson Tide due to Wrightsell’s and Griffen’s injuries. “It's crucial we get them back,” Oats said. “It’d be great if we could have [Wrightsell] and Rylan both back so then we get some backcourt depth. It’s going to be hard to win three games in a row with playing Aaron [Estrada] and Mark [Sears] as many minutes as they’ve had to play with both Trelly and Rylan being out.” While Griffen’s status remains up in the air, Alabama got a huge boost with Wrightsell back in the fold. His game-tying 3 forced overtime in Alabama’s regular-season finale against Arkansas. He finished with 20 points in 39 minutes and said after the game that he hasn’t even returned to full fitness yet. “He's played really well,” Oats said… “You go to KenPom’s individual player offensive efficiency [ranking], he’s our highest-rated guy. He doesn't turn the ball over. He makes open shots and he really guards. He follows a scouting report. He knows what he's supposed to do.” Oats said Friday that Wrightsell’s fitness is close to being back to 100%. His ability to play extended minutes will be vital for Alabama after the increased stress put on the legs of Sears and Estrada. Estrada’s 35 minutes against Tennessee on March 2 is the lowest amount either player has been on the court in the last six games. No matter if Alabama is down one of its key guards Friday, it will need its freshman depth pieces to put in their best performances. Oats has continued to challenge the Tide’s younger players to step up and said he was impressed with their play in practice before the team headed to Nashville. “I think they've been good,” Oats said. “I thought Sam [Walters] had a good couple of days of practice. Jarin [Stevenson] had as good a practice as he's ever had here this week. I think [Mouhamed Dioubate] is kind of coming into his own. On Monday this week, he kind of dominated practice in a lot of regards. I think all three of those guys have played well. Davin [Cosby Jr.] has been shooting it well. He shot it really well today. Shoot, when he goes on scout team he kind of becomes a different kind of player.”

Pringle peaking

Regardless of how much guard depth Alabama has at its disposal Friday, the Crimson Tide has gotten a boost from Pringle. The veteran has hit a purple patch of form in the last few games and continues to be a high-energy leader for Oats’ side. “He's gotten a lot better over the last month,” Oats said. “I mean, he's been really good. [He’s] talking, being a better leader for us, getting teammates to kind of buy-in.” Pringle’s leadership has coincided with better play on the court. He’s finished in double figures in seven of Alabama’s last eight games, including 10 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and a pair of blocks against Arkansas. After struggling with foul trouble early in the season, he has yet to foul out of a game since Alabama's first clash against Florida. Oats said Pringle’s understanding of Alabama’s system makes the Crimson Tide’s offense go. After being suspended twice for conduct detrimental to the team, Pringle seems to have shed any question marks surrounding his attitude. His growth has not only helped increase his in-game contributions but has also become an example of a player overcoming early adversity and finding his role. “People can change,” Oats said. “Me being a high school coach, you’re able to see it. Certain kids, you work with them, you get frustrated with some stuff. But people have the capability to change and it doesn't matter how old they get. People can always change and I think he's changed a lot, and he's always been a leader. It's just whether he's been a positive leader all the time and he's been very good for the last month.”

Wrangling Richard

Alabama displayed the good, bad and ugly versions of its game during its first two meetings against Florida. While the teams split the season series, Florida guard Will Richard was a thorn in the Tide’s side in both games. How well the Crimson Tide stops Richard could end up being the difference in the rubber match Friday. Richard had 17 points, one rebound and a steal in the first matchup. He then matched his season-high with 23 points and added five rebounds and two steals in game two. He also buried three triples in both games against Alabama. “I didn't think we did a terrible job on him in the halfcourt all the time,” Oats said after Alabama’s loss in Gainesville. “I think he hit one off a kickout that we weren't supposed to be helping on so we had a few screw-ups but he's played well against us both times." Florida’s balanced guard play means Richard can get open catch-and-shoot looks when the Tide’s defense is honed in on fellow guards Zyon Pullin and Walter Clayton Jr. When all three players are clicking the Gators are incredibly difficult to stop. Clayton finished with 22 points, while Pullin had 19 the last time Alabama and Florida faced off. The Gators also scored 17 fast-break points against Alabama’s lackluster transition defense. Should Griffen be available, he and Wrightsell will both help prevent some of those matchup issues. Oats has praised both players' ability and attention to detail on the defensive end. On offense, having four guards plus Grant Nelson’s ability to space the floor will force Florida forwards Micah Handlogten and Tyrese Samuel to defend on the perimeter. That should create more potential driving lanes and kickout 3 opportunities. Executing defensive assignments and moving the Gators around offensively will be key for Alabama to have success Friday. However, against a familiar opponent in postseason play, the outcome could simply be dictated by how much effort the Tide is willing to give. After its win against Arkansas, Oats said he saw some quit in his team the last time it faced the Gators. He expects a better fight from his side Friday and in the coming rounds should Alabama get there. “I think there’s a chip on their shoulder,” Oats said. “Any competitor after getting embarrassed wants to come back and show that I’m not that bad. As bad as we looked at Florida, we’re not that bad. As bad as giving up 117 [points] to Kentucky, our defense isn’t that bad. We need to come back and compete a lot harder on these next go-rounds with all these teams.”

