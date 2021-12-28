How to watch: No. 19 Alabama basketball vs. No. 14 Tennessee in SEC opener
After dropping two of its last three games, No. 19 Alabama has no time to lick its wounds as it opens up SEC play against No. 14 Tennessee on Wednesday night in Coleman Coliseum.
Here’s everything you need to know about the game.
How to watch
Who: No. 19 Alabama (9-3) vs. No. 14 Tennessee (9-2)
When: 8 p.m. CT, Wednesday, Dec. 29
Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Watch: ESPN2 (play-by-play: Karl Ravech; analyst: Jimmy Dykes)
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (play-by-play: Chris Stewart; analyst: Bryan Passink; Sideline: Roger Hoover; engineer Tom Stipe)
Alabama's projected lineup
Jahvon Quinerly: 6-foot-1, 175 pounds, redshirt junior
Stats: 14.7 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 4.4 apg, 42.5% FG, 28.4% 3-pt
Jaden Shackelford: 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, junior
Stats: 16.8 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 1.4 apg, 43.9% FG, 41.4% 3-pt
Keon Ellis: 6-foot-6, 175 pounds, senior
Stats: 12.4 ppg., 6.5 rpg, 1.9 apg, 47.5% FG, 35.4% 3-pt
Juwan Gary: 6-foot-6, 218 pounds, redshirt sophomore
Stats: 9.5 ppg, 5.0, rpg, 0.4 apg, 55.4% FG, 30.0% 3-pt
Charles Bediako: 7-foot, 225 pounds, freshman
Stats: 7.0 ppg, 4.5, rpg, 0.8 apg, 71.2% FG
Tennessee’s projected lineup
Kennedy Chandler: 6-foot, 171 pounds, freshman
Stats: 14.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 5.3 apg, 44.4% FG, 37.2% 3-pt
Santiago Vescovi: 6-foot-3, 191 pounds, junior
Stats: 13.3 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 3.2 apg, 41.1% FG, 35.3% 3-pt
Josiah-Jordan James: 6-foot-6, 214 pounds, junior
Stats: 6.6 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 1.1 apg, 30.0% FG, 23.3% 3-pt
Olivier Nkamhoua: 6-foot-8, 232 pounds, junior
Stats: 8.7 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 1.0 apg, 56.3% FG, 60.0% 3-pt
John Fulkerson: 6-foot-9, 219 pounds, graduate
Stats: 9.9 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 2.5 apg, 57.4% FG
Oats wants more effort on defense
An Alabama team that prided itself on defense last season is struggling to put the clamps on its opponents this year. Nate Oats’ spread-out attack on offense has the Tide ranked No. 15 nationally, averaging 82.9 points per game. However, the head coach hasn’t been able to instill his blue-collar approach on defense with this year’s unit.
Alabama ranks No. 284 nationally in scoring defense, allowing opponents 73.3 points per game. In addition, the Tide currently sits at No. 245 in turnovers forced per game (12.67) and No. 222 in opponent field-goal percentage (43.12).
“I think that’s due to lack of effort and just playing hard at times on the defensive end,” Oats said Tuesday. “There’s a lot of stuff that needs to be fixed that we can control. We can control our effort. We can control our preparation going into games so we are locked in better. We can control our attitude about defense. There’s things that we can control that we can fix fairly quickly.”
Oats noted that Alabama’s defensive woes aren’t due to its personnel. The Tide has one of the best two-way players in the game in Keon Ellis as well as an ultra-athletic point guard in five-star freshman JD Davison. Starting guards Jahvon Quinerly and Jaden Shackelford have also shown improvement on defense during their time with the program. However, that group has failed to produce on a consistent basis so far this season.
“We’ve got to get back to where our guards are sitting down in a stance, moving their feet, taking pride in their individual defense,” Oats said, “trying to dominate their matchup and giving up way fewer blow-bys.
Eliminating blow-bys will be important as Alabama goes up against a Tennessee team that features the top point guard in this year’s class in Kennedy Chandler. The five-star freshman is averaging 14.0 points and 5.3 assists this season. If Alabama’s guards allow Chandler to get past them, the 6-foot, 171 point guard is equally adept at providing offense himself as he is at dishing the ball to his forwards for mismatches close to the basket.
“Part of our rebounding issue on defense is the amount of blow-bys we’re giving up,” Oats said. “You give up a blow-by and our big, and whoever our big is steps up. Then all of a sudden we have a guard trying to smash down on their center and box them out. That’s an issue.”
Alabama’s frontcourt carries some of the blame as well. The Tide was outmuscled by its opponents several times during its non-conference schedule, something that Oats admits is a bit concerning heading into conference play.
“We’ve got to play tougher, play stronger be more aggressive in some of that stuff,” Oats said. “It’s a concern. We’re going to have to do a better job with it. We’re going to have to figure ways to help out.”
Rojas still isn’t ready
One player who would likely help Alabama’s presence down low is James Rojas. However, according to Oats, the senior forward isn’t ready to play after tearing his ACL in June.
Tuesday, Oats said that Rojas is still not practicing in any live reps with the team, stating that the forward suffered a “couple of setbacks” in rehab due to getting sick. Oats said Rojas is set to have a checkup on his knee with a surgeon later this week to help determine when he can return to the court.
“We need him back as soon as we can get him because he’s obviously one guy who’s not soft,” Oats said. “He’ll take the fight to the opponent. I think he would help shore up a lot of rebounding issues because he’s not going to get pushed around. We all know how Rojas plays. He’s one of the tougher, grittier, hard-nosed, blue-collar type of guys in the league.”
Game notes
— Wednesday’s matchup will mark the first time Alabama will play an SEC opener in which both teams were ranked in The Associated Press Top 25 since Jan. 5, 1973 when the then-ranked No. 7 Crimson Tide lost to then-No. 10 Vanderbilt, 73-72, in Nashville, Tenn.
— Alabama won both of its games against Tennessee last season, beating the Volunteers 71-63 on the road before knocking them off again with a 73-68 victory in the semifinal of the SEC Tournament. The Crimson Tide holds an 81-70 all-time record in the series.
— Tennessee enters Wednesday’s game ranked No. 2 overall in defensive efficiency, according to KenPom.com. The Volunteers have held their last five opponents under 55 points and are giving up just 59.3 points per game this season. Tennessee ranks No. 11 nationally in steals per game (10.4) and fifth nationally in turnover margin (+6.8).
— Rick Barnes is in his seventh season at Tennessee and his 35th year as a collegiate head coach. During his seven years in Knoxville, Tenn., Barnes has guided the Volunteers to a record of 132-75 (.638) and owns a career record of 736-389 (.654).