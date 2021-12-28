How to watch: No. 19 Alabama basketball vs. No. 14 Tennessee in SEC opener

After dropping two of its last three games, No. 19 Alabama has no time to lick its wounds as it opens up SEC play against No. 14 Tennessee on Wednesday night in Coleman Coliseum.

An Alabama team that prided itself on defense last season is struggling to put the clamps on its opponents this year. Nate Oats’ spread-out attack on offense has the Tide ranked No. 15 nationally, averaging 82.9 points per game. However, the head coach hasn’t been able to instill his blue-collar approach on defense with this year’s unit.

Alabama ranks No. 284 nationally in scoring defense, allowing opponents 73.3 points per game. In addition, the Tide currently sits at No. 245 in turnovers forced per game (12.67) and No. 222 in opponent field-goal percentage (43.12).

“I think that’s due to lack of effort and just playing hard at times on the defensive end,” Oats said Tuesday. “There’s a lot of stuff that needs to be fixed that we can control. We can control our effort. We can control our preparation going into games so we are locked in better. We can control our attitude about defense. There’s things that we can control that we can fix fairly quickly.”

Oats noted that Alabama’s defensive woes aren’t due to its personnel. The Tide has one of the best two-way players in the game in Keon Ellis as well as an ultra-athletic point guard in five-star freshman JD Davison. Starting guards Jahvon Quinerly and Jaden Shackelford have also shown improvement on defense during their time with the program. However, that group has failed to produce on a consistent basis so far this season.

“We’ve got to get back to where our guards are sitting down in a stance, moving their feet, taking pride in their individual defense,” Oats said, “trying to dominate their matchup and giving up way fewer blow-bys.

Eliminating blow-bys will be important as Alabama goes up against a Tennessee team that features the top point guard in this year’s class in Kennedy Chandler. The five-star freshman is averaging 14.0 points and 5.3 assists this season. If Alabama’s guards allow Chandler to get past them, the 6-foot, 171 point guard is equally adept at providing offense himself as he is at dishing the ball to his forwards for mismatches close to the basket.

“Part of our rebounding issue on defense is the amount of blow-bys we’re giving up,” Oats said. “You give up a blow-by and our big, and whoever our big is steps up. Then all of a sudden we have a guard trying to smash down on their center and box them out. That’s an issue.”

Alabama’s frontcourt carries some of the blame as well. The Tide was outmuscled by its opponents several times during its non-conference schedule, something that Oats admits is a bit concerning heading into conference play.

“We’ve got to play tougher, play stronger be more aggressive in some of that stuff,” Oats said. “It’s a concern. We’re going to have to do a better job with it. We’re going to have to figure ways to help out.”