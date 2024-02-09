The dog days of February are a time when each team’s depth and grit, in addition to its on-court talent, are pushed to its limit. Teams have already played a majority of their schedules, but have key games remaining that will decide regular season champions, conference tournament seeding and an all-important spot in March Madness. For an Alabama side that still has SEC Championship aspirations, that means having a short memory, following a forgettable night in Neville Arena against No. 12 Auburn. With eight games remaining, the Crimson Tide is set to play another conference opponent that it faced already in LSU on Saturday. With no margin for error in a tight race at the top of the conference, a convincing win on the road will be a boost for Alabama. It’s certainly capable of achieving that against LSU, but in SEC play when opponents become familiar, Alabama can’t afford to look ahead of a Tigers’ team that is 9-3 on its home floor and will be game-planning for a better result than the 109-88 defeat in Tuscaloosa just 13 days ago. “The question is, ‘Who makes the biggest jump in improvement from game one to game Two?’” Alabama coach Nate Oats said. “In the Mississippi State case, we did, in the Auburn case they did. So we're kind of 1-1 in that regard as to who's making a bigger improvement from game one to game two.” Here's everything you need to know about the Crimson Tide’s clash with the Tigers.

How to watch

Who: No. 16 Alabama (16-7, 8-2 SEC) vs. LSU (12-10, 4-5) When: 11 a.m. CT, Saturday, Feb. 10 Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana Watch: ESPN (play-by-play: Kevin Fitzgerald; analyst: Carolyn Peck) Listen: (Play-by-play: Chris Stewart; Analyst: Bryan Passink; engineer: Tom Stipe)

Alabama's projected starters

Mark Sears: 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, junior Stats: 20.3 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 3.9 apg 52.3% FG, 44.4% 3-pt Aaron Estrada: 6-foot-3, 190 pounds, Graduate Student Stats: 12.8 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 3.9 apg, 43.6% FG, 34.7% 3-pt Latrell Wrightsell Jr.: 6-foot-10, 230 pounds, senior Stats: 8.1 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 1.3 apg, 40.6% FG 42.3 3-pt Rylan Griffen: 6-foot-6, 190 pounds, sophomore Stats: 10.7 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 1.7 apg, 48.5% FG, 40.0% 3-pt Grant Nelson: 6-foot-11, 230 pounds, senior Stats: 12.3 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 1.8 apg, 46.1% FG, 26.5% 3-pt

LSU’s projected starters

Trae Hannibal: 6-foot-2, 221 pounds, 5th-year Senior Stats: 5.2 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 2.3 apg, 56.5% FG, 75.0% 3-pt Mike Williams III: 6-foot-3, 181 pounds, Freshman Stats: 8.0 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 1.5 apg, 41.7% FG, 37.3% 3-pt Jordan Wright: 6-foot-6, 230 pounds, Graduate Student Stats: 15.2 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 2.8 apg, 38.7% FG, 35.1% 3-pt Jalen Reed: 6-foot-10, 226 pounds, Sophomore Stats: 8.0 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 1.1 apg, 51.3% FG, 33.3% 3-pt Will Baker: 7-feet, 245 pounds, Graduate Student Stats: 11.9 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 1.0 apg, 52.8% FG, 34.2% 3-pt

Effort and leadership

The continued calls for Alabama to improve on defense were once again loud when Oats spoke with the media on Friday. The Crimson Tide dropped to No. 65 in adjusted defensive efficiency following the Auburn game. Oats has said he wants his side to be in the 30s for that metric. Plain and simple, Oats wants to see his side worker smarter and harder on defense. On Friday Oats described Alabama’s defensive performance against Auburn as “dreadful” and said the Tide’s work on the defensive end of the floor has been inconsistent all season. He mentioned forward Mohamed Wague being unable to earn minutes due to fouling issues, adding that Alabama won’t win games when it puts opponents on the free-throw line so often. “You either want to win or you don't,” Oats said. “If you want to win you play hard, you give max effort on D. “If other stuff motivates you, you’re not gonna play hard. We've seen it enough where we don't play hard and don't give ourselves a chance to win. We've also seen that when we play hard we’re one of the best teams in the country.” When asked what defensive improvement looks like at this point in the season, Oats said it combines effort, attention to detail and a sense of urgency when breakdowns happen. He wants to see his players be committed to making stops no matter what. Oats added that it's up to the players to reflect and decide how badly they want to win and how competitive they want to be. That commitment starts with Alabama’s seniors, who Oats said see the end of their careers nearing with little time left to put it together on the defensive end, and have been more vocal recently as a result. Oats added that players spoke up in the locker room following the Auburn game and the day after. “Typically the day after (a game) we don't go live,” Oats said. “We chose to go live last night in practice. We had a split day, we didn’t go (yesterday morning). We went live at night and we went live again this morning. I thought they were both pretty good.” Alabama’s immediate response to the Auburn loss seems largely positive. After a few good days of practice Oats has once again issued a challenge for his squad to finally make the defensive jump he’s been looking for, if it hopes to remain in the SEC title conversation and be a contender in March.

Will Jalen Cook?

As Alabama looks to have a bounce-back game definitely, the Crimson Tide could be helped if LSU is without its leading scorer Jalen Cook on Saturday. Cook was ruled out before the Tigers' most recent game against No 6. Tennessee due to a hamstring injury. He remains questionable for the matchup Saturday. Even when healthy, LSU coach Matt McMahon has experienced with Cook coming off the bench recently. McMahon started fifth-year senior guard Trae Hannibal over Cook in LSU’s win over Arkansas on Feb. 3. The change gave Cook a spark. He scored 20 points in 21 minutes, shooting 5-for-8 from the field and making all seven free throw attempts as the Tigers ended a three-game losing skid. Hannibal started again Saturday with Cook injured. In the first clash between the Tide and Tigers on Jan. 27, both players played 20 minutes. Cook started and logged 11 points, three rebounds and two assists, while Hannibal had seven points, two rebounds, two assists and three steals off the bench. Even if Cook is available, there’s reason to suggest Hannibal might get the start Saturday. Hannibal was active against the Crimson Tide with three takeaways and has a 3.6% steal percentage, which is the best on the Tigers according to Barttorvik. McMahon could prioritize defending Mark Sears and Alabama’s small-ball lineup on the perimeter and let Hannibal begin the game with Cook again providing a scoring burst off the bench. Regardless of who takes that final guard spot in the Tigers starting lineup, LSU has other players who can hurt the Crimson Tide. Oats singled out freshman guard Mike Williams III, who led LSU with 16 points against the Tide in the first meeting and is 6-for-14 from 3 in his last three games. As a team, LSU has made at least 10 3s in five of its last six games. “LSU is a markedly improved team,” Oats said. “They're playing well. They're not afraid of playing decent teams. They've played a number of top 25 teams. They beat Ole Miss when they were ranked in the top 25. They're 3-1 in the SEC at home. So they’re playing well at home and we've got our work cut out for us.”

Game notes