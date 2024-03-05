The window to No. 16 Alabama basketball winning a second straight SEC regular season isn’t necessarily closed, despite its narrow defeat to No. 4 Tennessee on Saturday. With two games left to play, there are still plenty of scenarios that could play out at the top of the SEC, including a possible five-way tie for first place. While the conference’s regular season prize is still up for grabs, it's no longer in Alabama’s control. The Crimson Tide needs to win out and get some help from the Volunteers' next two foes to win the title. After a game that could be considered a demoralizing loss, Alabama coach Nate Oats said he used it as a lesson. “There’s lots of things in life that you can put everything you got into it and you may not get the results you want but you still need to put everything you gave into it,” Oats said. “I talked to them about — you might go for a job interview (and) you have no idea. You could hit it out of the park and do the best you absolutely could and still come up second and not get the job. We could hit it out of the park and go 2-0 and still not win the league. It's still the right thing to do. It shows character and we have no shot of winning if we don't come out and go 2-0.” Oats also told his side about UConn’s run to a National Championship last year. The Huskies did not win the Big East regular season or tournament, but played its best basketball in the Big Dance and won the NCAA title as a No. 4 seed. This season, the Tide is currently a projected No. 4 seed according to ESPN’s Joe Lunardi, and has no guarantee of any SEC silverware given the teams around it. No matter what the outcome in league play ends up being, Alabama winning its final two games sets it up for positive postseason momentum. The Crimson Tide still needs to secure a spot in the top four of the conference to clinch a double bye in the SEC Tournament in Nashville, Tennessee. Alabama hasn’t had to play earlier than Friday since the 2021-22 season. Before Alabama lies a rematch with Florida on Tuesday before its final regular season game at home against Arkansas on Saturday. The Gators had a double-digit lead inside Coleman Coliseum before Alabama stormed back to claim a ranked victory. Florida has since dropped out of the top 25 but remains a dangerous team that will run Alabama out of the building if the Crimson Tide’s shaky road form rears its ugly had Tuesday. If Alabama wants to increase its now fleeting chance to win or share the SEC regular season crown, it will need to have a complete performance from the top down as it had in the second half against the Gators on Feb. 22. Here’s everything you need to know about Alabama’s rematch against Florida.

Replacing Wrightsell

After he was seen participating in shooting warmups ahead of the Tennessee game, Latrell Wrightsell Jr. took a step back on his road to recovery from a head injury that’s kept him out the last four games. Oats said Monday that Wrightsell suffered a setback and while he didn’t explicitly rule him out for Tuesday’s game, added that his protocol has been reset. That doesn’t bode well for Wrightsell suiting up against the Gators. The last time Alabama was on the road against, Wrightsell didn’t even travel with the team. Wrightsell’s first missed game after the injury was Alabama’s first matchup against Florida in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide had to figure out how to adapt without its starting guard on the fly. Oats said his side will be a little more prepared to face the Gators a second time without Wrightsell, having played three games since. “We had to figure out what we're going to do without him playing,” Oats said. “We've done a little better job figuring it out. We played better. We obviously didn't get to win against Kentucky or Tennessee without him but I think we know what we're doing a little better without Wrightsell for the second time (against Florida). (Davin) Cosby wasn't really playing back then. He's got more confidence. He's playing well. We can get a little bit better rotation a the backcourt with Cosby playing. I think we'll be better.” While Alabama has found some recent success with Cosby, Oats still said Alabama’s guard rotation isn’t ideal. He added that Alabama’s last two games have been the worst its played in transition this season. Starting guards Mark Sears and Aaron Estrada have each played at least 35 minutes in all four games that Wrightsell has missed. “They're both playing too many minutes,” Oats said. “We need to get a little bit better rotation. Rylan (Griffen) probably played too many minutes (against Tennessee). He's a guy that needs to be fresh. When he's fresh he’s really good. He's taking good shots and getting the O-boards. We need Sam (Walters) and Davin to probably give us a few more minutes and play well for us to get those guys a little more rested We got to keep the pace up, keep our foot on the gas if you will because we haven’t been playing as fast as we'd like these last two games.” Alabama’s need for guard depth in Wrightsell’s absence ties into Oats continuing to challenge the Crimson Tide’s younger players to step up in the late stages of the season. Freshman forward Jarin Stevenson has started in place of Wrightsell in the last four games but has struggled. He averaged just four points, 3.2 rebounds and shot 26% from the field in that stretch. Stevenson’s form and Alabama’s need to keep Sears, Estrada and Griffen fresh means Oats could change his starting lineup and thrust another youngster into big minutes. He could start Cosby, a guard with a similar build to Wrightsell, who has been red-hot shooting from beyond the 3-point line recently. He could go with Walters, who offers some more height and had his best game in an Alabama uniform with 14 points, three rebounds and two blocks in the last matchup against the Gators. But like Stevenson, Walters has not been in good form since that game, failing to score in two of Alabama’s last three contests. Neither player offers a perfect solution. But both Cosby and Walters will likely see an increased role against Florida to help give the Crimson Tide more balance and keep its pace of play high. Should one or both players embrace the challenge and play at the high levels they’ve both shown in small samples this season, Alabama can pull off another quality win in SEC play.

Get-right Grant

Alabama forward Grant Nelson did not have the bounce-back game he would have wanted against Tennessee. After finishing with just three points and five fouls in the first matchup against the Volunteers, Nelson concluded Saturday’s contest with the same stat line. Oats disagreed with a few of the foul calls. “It’d be great if he didn’t have cheap fouls called on him,” Oats said. “I thought those last couple were a little tough. He’s boxing out and ends up on the ground and ends up with a foul on him somehow.” While Oats may have felt some of the calls that cost Nelson a chance to have a better impact against Tennessee, the North Dakota State transfer has a prime opportunity to bounce back against the Gators. Just like Walters, Nelson had an excellent outing against Florida game 12 days ago, dropping 22 points, eight rebounds and six blocks. Because of matchups, Oats said he could see Nelson having a similar performance Tuesday. “They typically play two bigs,” Oats said. “So one of them's gonna have to guard him, and he's been able to pull them on the perimeter a little bit. Their bigs are good, they're pretty athletic. I don't think any of them are quite as athletic as Grant is. He's able to get by guys. I thought he played well against these guys — it might have been his best game he's had since he's been here.” Nelson’s ability to stretch the floor will be key in breaking up the balance Florida brings with its two-man frontcourt of Tyrese Samuel and Micah Handlogten. The pair play unselfishly, locking down the interior on defense and setting screens to set up Florida’s quartet of talented guards, Walter Clayton Jr., Zyon Pullin, Will Richard and Riley Kugel. The result is a Florida offense that KenPom ranks at No. 15 in adjusted offensive efficiency and a frontcourt that grabs 43.3 rebounds per game. “We've got do a much better job with their bigs keeping them off the boards,” Oats said. “Our guards are gonna have to get in there and help rebound. “I thought we did a pretty good job on our offensive boards (in the first matchup), it probably won us the game, and we didn't do a great job of that against Tennessee. So we gotta get back to where we're crashing harder and being good on the offensive side with the rebounding as well.” While it won’t be solely Nelson’s responsibility to own the glass and throw Florida off its defensive rhythm, his versatility as a stretch forward could be the difference in the game Tuesday. Nick Pringle's improved form will help take some of the defensive duties and foul risk away from Nelson, freeing him up to focus more on getting looks inside offensively. Nelson’s ability to take forwards one-on-one and get to the free-throw line will also be key. He has just one attempt from the charity stripe in Alabama’s last two games combined.

Game Notes