Alabama basketball has one game left to take some positive momentum into the SEC tournament. On paper, the No. 16 Crimson Tide’s matchup against Arkansas on Saturday should help Alabama get back on track after losses to the newly crowned SEC regular season champions Tennessee and a Florida team that’s a lock for the NCAA Tournament. The Razorbacks have sputtered this season. Arkansas takes a .500 overall record and a 6-11 mark against SEC foes into Coleman Coliseum on Saturday. While it's been a struggle for the Razorbacks in 2023/24, Alabama coach Nate Oats still called for a strong effort both from his team and Alabama students. UA started its spring break Friday, which led Oats to start his press conference by asking students to delay their trip to the beach until after the game. Should Alabama’s student section be emptier than usual, however, Oats still expects his side to make a statement after its recent struggles. “Our players are gonna have to bring it whether student section’s filled up like it's been or not, and to me that's why it's a character game,” Oats said. “We got to bounce back after two losses. Are we are we winners? Do we have a competitive edge about us? Because we're not playing for a league title anymore. We're not playing for (anything) other than pride and some seating… So we’re gonna see what our guys are made of Saturday.” Should Alabama answer the call and take care of business, the Tide could end its season with its 10th 100-point game of the season when it faces an Arkansas side that’s had a strong surge offensively in recent games. No matter what seed Alabama ends up with in the SEC Tournament, positive momentum is key in March and the Tide has a golden opportunity to generate some before its season becomes win or go home. Here’s everything you need to know about Alabama’s regular-season finale against Arkansas.

How to watch

Who: No. 16 Alabama (20-10, 12-5 SEC) vs. Arkansas (15-15, 6-11) When: 11 a.m. CT, Saturday, March, 9 Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Alabama Watch: ESPN (Play-By-Play: Tom Hart, Analyst: Jimmy Dykes) Listen: (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Analyst: Bryan Passink, Engineer: Tom Stipe)

Alabama's projected starters

Mark Sears: 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, junior Stats: 21.1 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 4.0 apg, 50.9% FG, 44.2% 3-pt Aaron Estrada: 6-foot-3, 190 pounds, graduate Stats: 13.5 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 4.4 apg, 46.2% FG, 32.8% 3-pt Latrell Wrightsell Jr.: 6-foot-3, 190 pounds, senior Stats: 8.7 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 1.4 apg, 42.5% FG, 44.2% 3-pt Jarin Stevenson: 6-foot-11, 210 pounds, freshman Stats: 5.2 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 0.5 apg, 40.3% FG, 29.3% 3-pt Grant Nelson: 6-foot-11, 230 pounds, senior Stats: 11.9 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 1.7 apg, 49.2% FG, 27.1% 3-pt

Arkansas projected starters

Tramon Mark: 6-foot-6, 185 pounds, junior Stats: 16.8 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 1.8 apg, 48.8% FG, 37.5% 3-pt El Ellis: 6-foot-3, 180 pounds, junior Stats: 6.6 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 1.8 apg, 40.0% FG, 33.3% 3-pt Khalif Battle: 6-foot-5, 185 pounds, graduate Stats: 14.0 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 1.2 apg, 40.3% FG, 37.2% 3-pt Chandler Lawson: 6-foot-8, 210 pounds, graduate Stats: 3.9 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 0.7 apg, 53.3% FG, 42.9% 3-pt Trevon Brazile: 6-foot-10, 220 pounds, redshirt sophomore Stats: 8.3 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 0.5 apg, 48.9% FG, 34.5% 3-pt

Senior send-off

In addition to securing its place in the top four of the SEC standings, Alabama is also playing for the pride of its older players. Alabama will honor the six seniors on its roster Saturday. While they’ll all be part of Senior Day, only one of the six will be out of eligibility when the season ends, guard Aaron Estrada. Though the other five seniors will have decisions to make following the season, Oats opted to keep Alabama’s Senior Day simple. “We're gonna honor all six of our seniors,” Oats said. “It's different with Senior Day now with the COVID year because you get all these guys that aren't done with their eligibility. So you get, you know, are they coming back? Are they not? We just decided to honor all six guys that are seniors.” Oats said that discussions and decisions for the Crimson Tide’s other seniors who have eligibility left will happen after the season. Mark Sears, Grant Nelson, Latrell Wrightsell Jr., Nick Pringle and walk-on Max Scharnowski all have a year of eligibility remaining. While Alabama’s seniors have plenty of experience in college basketball, none have been with the Crimson Tide for more than two seasons. Oats touched on how the players Alabama has acquired via the transfer portal have benefited from the current state of college basketball. Players can transfer more easily, which helped Oats retool a depleted roster from a season ago, and allowed the Tide’s new veterans to more easily make the jump from a mid-major program. “You look at a lot of the transfers we took — Aaron, Grant, Nick, Mark and Wrightsell all started at a lower-level school,” Oats said. “So if you're playing really well, it's not like like they're running from competition. They played really well where they were at and they were able to work their way up.” While most of the players who will be honored Saturday will have an opportunity to carve their name further into Alabama basketball lore, Oats said he hopes the Tide can give Estrada a proper sendoff. After stints with Saint Peters, Oregon and Hofstra, Estrada has translated his scoring and playmaking ability to Tuscaloosa but the NCAA Tournament has eluded him thus far. “I think we owe it to Aaron to give everything we have. He’s poured a lot of his heart and soul into this program the year he's been here,” Oats said… “We're going to be playing in the NCAA tournament. We need to try to get as high a seed as possible and then we need to try to make it run because I think it's the best sporting event on the planet. To get him as many games in the tournament as possible would be great for him.” Before Alabama can kickstart a postseason run in Estrada’s final campaign, it needs to end the regular season with a win to secure better seeding and a better outlook heading into tournament play. After a pair of difficult games, Oats said the onus is on the players to be leaders as Alabama looks to make a run in both the SEC and NCAA Tournament. Oats said he’s seen a few of the Tide’s seniors step up recently. “Since Wrightsell’s been back (from his injury), and he's had a couple of good days of practice… maybe it’s he was out long and realized what he's missing and he's got fresh legs, he's been great,” Oats said. “His energy, his talk. He’s making tough plays. I’d say he's probably the one that sticks out the most. I think Nick Pringle has been trying to be a pretty good leader for us too in a lot of regards. There are some other guys aren't talking as much but their effort’s been better. I think Grant Nelson and Estrada have both tried to play a lot harder.”

Clamping Khalif

While Arkansas has greatly underperformed its preseason expectations, the Razorbacks have been a free-scoring side in their last four games. During those four contests, Arkansas has averaged 91.5 points per game and notched a 94-83 win over LSU in its most recent outing. Arkansas’ recent high-powered offense has been fueled by senior guard Khalif Battle, who is having one of the best scoring tears in recent SEC history. In his last four games, Battled scored 46 points against Missouri on Feb. 24, 36 against Vanderbilt on Feb. 27, 34 against Kentucky last Saturday and 29 points against the Tigers. “Khalif Battle’s got the best four-game stretch in over 20 years in the SEC, which is crazy to think about all the pros that have come out of the SEC, to think that he scored more points in four consecutive games than all those guys,” Oats said. “I mean, even this year with (Tennessee’s Dalton) Knecht. As much as Knecht’s gone on a tear, Khalif Battle’s scored more in a four-game stretch than even Knecht has. So, you know, we're gonna have to guard better.” Battle primarily generates his points using his ability to get to the free-throw line. During his four-game scorcher, Battle attempted at least 14 free throws in all four games and has made 85.8% of his foul shots this season. “We’ve got to keep him out of the paint without fouling him,” Oats said. “Arkansas has traditionally been very good in putting their best players in good isolation situations. Situations where they're able to go one-on-one with good matchups. So we got to try to keep the matchups the way we like them and then we got to give a lot of help off some other guys on the floor that we can help off of because he's playing as well as anybody in the country right now. So we’ve got to keep him off the foul line as much as possible and keep him out of the lane.” Oats also said that Battle is Arkansas' most efficient shooter. While other players tend to take longer contested 2s, Battle takes his shots around the rim or from beyond the 3-point line when he isn’t shooting free throws. Battle shoots 37.2% on 4.2 attempts from beyond the arc and 40.3% on 8.7 attempted 2s per game. Alabama’s ability to limit fouls on Battle and the rest of the Razorbacks could be the difference in the game Saturday. The Crimson Tide’s foul struggles are representative of its larger defensive issues this season. Alabama commits 19.7 fouls per game, which ranks No. 333 in Division I.

Game Notes