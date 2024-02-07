Alabama basketball is still streaking through SEC play. The Crimson Tide completed its first conference sweep of the season over the weekend, beating Mississippi State on the road. Wednesday, No. 16 Alabama (16-6, 8-1 in the SEC) will look to break out the brooms again as it travels to No. 12 Auburn (18-4, 7-2) for a 6 p.m. CT tipoff inside Neville Arena. The Crimson Tide beat the Tigers, 79-75, in Coleman Coliseum earlier this season. Alabama also took both of the meetings between the two schools last season. A Tide win Wednesday would mark the first time since 2012 that either school has claimed four consecutive victories in the series. Alabama won five straight from 2010-12. Here’s a look at everything you need to know for Wednesday’s matchup.

How to watch

Who: No. 16 Alabama (16-6, 8-1) vs. No. 12 Auburn (18-4, 7-2) When: 6:00 p.m. CT, Wednesday, Feb., 7 Where: Neville Arena, Auburn Alabama Watch: ESPN2 Listen: Crimson Tide Sports Network | SIRIUS/XM 134/201 (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Analyst: Bryan Passink, Engineer: Tom Stipe)

Alabama's projected starters

Mark Sears: 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, junior Stats: 20.1 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 3.9 apg, 52.6% FG, 44.7% 3-pt Aaron Estrada: 6-foot-3, 190 pounds, graduate Stats: 12.9 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 4.0 apg, 43.7% FG, 34.7% 3-pt Latrell Wrightsell Jr: 6-foot-3, 190 pounds, senior Stats: 8.1 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 1.4 apg, 41.0% FG, 43.3% 3-pt Rylan Griffen: 6-foot-6, 190 pounds, sophomore Stats: 10.6 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1.8 apg, 48.1% FG, 38.4% 3-pt Grant Nelson: 6-foot-11, 230 pounds, senior Stats: 12.1 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 1.8 apg, 46.2% FG, 26.6% 3-pt

Auburn's projected starters

Tre Donaldson: 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, sophomore Stats: 7.1 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 3.5 apg, 50.0% FG, 40.4% 3-pt Denver Jones: 6-foot-4, 205 pounds, junior Stats: 7.8 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 1.5 apg, 39.4% FG, 36.8% 3-pt Jaylin Williams: 6-foot-8, 245 pounds, senior Stats: 12.7 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 2.1 apg, 59.6% FG, 40.4% 3-pt Chris Moore: 6-foot-6, 224 pounds, senior Stats: 2.5 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 0.8 apg, 39.6% FG, 17.6% 3-pt Johni Broome: 6-foot-10, 240 pounds, junior Stats: 15.7 ppg, 8.8 rpg, 2.0 apg, 56.3% FG, 34.1% 3-pt

Round 2 of the rivalry

Due to its offseason overhaul, the majority of the Crimson Tide’s roster was introduced to the Alabama-Auburn rivalry during last month’s 79-75 victory over the Tigers. North Dakota State transfer Grant Nelson led the Iron Bowl debutants, netting his first double-double with Alabama by recording 14 points and 11 rebounds. Cal State Fullerton transfer Latrell Wrightsell Jr. nearly recorded a double-double of his own, putting up 14 points and nine rebounds while making 4 of 6 shots from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, freshman Jarin Stevenson (6 points, three rebounds) and West Virginia transfer Mo Wague (4 points, two rebounds) both chipped in off the bench. On the flip side, Hofstra transfer Aaron Estrada struggled in his introduction to the rivalry, failing to score for the first time in his Alabama career while shooting 0-for-5 from the floor and over a season-low 17 minutes. Freshman Sam Walters also came away without any points, missing all three of his 3-point attempts over 4 minutes off the bench. “I think the first Auburn game is big for all our guys that haven’t played before,” Alabama head coach Nate Oats said. “You can tell these guys what the intensity is going to look like, but you don’t really know what it’s about until you experience it.” While Alabama’s newcomers might have a better feel for the rivalry, they still haven’t experienced it on the road. Auburn is 11-0 inside Neville Arena this season and has won 14 straight games in front of its home fans. The Crimson Tide is the last team to beat the Tigers in their gym, coming away with a 77-69 victory last season.

Paintball

If Alabama wants to come out of Auburn with a win, it’s going to need a better effort down low. During last month’s game, the Tigers outscored the Tide 38-30 in the paint. The majority of Auburn’s inside production came from forward Johni Broome, who scored 25 points on 11 of 17 shooting while pulling in a season-high 14 rebounds. “He had way too easy of a time with our bigs inside last game,” Oats said. “So we’ve got to do a better job with him.” Alabama will return senior forward Nick Pringle, who was suspended the past two games due to conduct detrimental to the team. While the 6-foot-10, 230-pounder adds to the Tide’s depth down low, he provided minimal help against Broome last month, recording 2 points and a pair of rebounds while picking up four fouls over 10 minutes on the court. Over the weekend, Alabama was able to hang with a big Mississippi State team by moving Nelson to its center position while letting freshman Mo Dioubate man the power forward role. Dioubate (6-foot-7, 215 pounds) earned the Hard Hat Award against the Bulldogs, recording a season-high 14 points and nine rebounds to go with a pair of blocks and a steal. Alabama will also need Wague to stay out of foul trouble. The 6-foot-10, 215-pound forward recorded 6 points and three rebounds to go with a block and a pair of steals against Mississippi State. However, he fouled out in just 11 minutes on the court.

Game notes