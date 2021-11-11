How to watch: No. 14 Alabama basketball vs. South Dakota State

Alabama basketball started its season on a strong note, blowing out Lousiana Tech 93-64 Tuesday night inside Coleman Coliseum. The Crimson Tide will look to continue that momentum Friday as it hosts South Dakota State at 7 p.m. CT. Here’s all the information you need to know about Friday’s game.

How to watch

Who: No. 14 Alabama (1-0) vs. South Dakota State (1-0) When: 7 p.m. CT, Friday, Nov. 12 Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Ala. Watch: SEC Network+ (play-by-play: Roger Hoover; analyst: Richard Hendrix) Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (play-by-play: Chris Stewart; analyst: Bryan Passink; engineer: Tom Stipe)

Alabama's projected lineup

Jahvon Quinerly: 6-foot-1, 175 pounds, redshirt junior Stats: 9.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 2.0 apg, 42.9% FG, 20.0% 3-pt Jaden Shackelford: 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, junior Stats: 17.0 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 3.0 apg, 40.0% FG, 40.0% 3-pt Keon Ellis: 6-foot-6, 175 pounds, junior Stats: 18.0 ppg., 7.3 rpg, 2.4 apg, 46.9% FG, 44.4% 3-pt Noah Gurley: 6-foot-8, 215 pounds, graduate Stats: 3.0 ppg, 1.0, rpg, 2.0 apg, 14.3% FG, 25.0% 3-pt Charles Bediako: 7-foot, 225 pounds, freshman Stats: 5.0 ppg, 3.0, rpg, 1.0 apg, 50.0% FG

South Dakota State projected lineup

Alex Arians: 6-foot-4, 200 pounds, redshirt junior Stats: 11.0 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 2.0 apg, 28.6% FG, 50.0% 3-pt Mat Mims: 6-foot, 175 pounds, redshirt sophomore Stats: 0.0 ppg, 1.0 rpg, 0.0 apg, 0.0% FG Baylor Scheierman: 6-foot-6, 225 pounds, sophomore Stats: 10.0 ppg, 14.0 rpg, 2.0 apg, 57.1% FG, 100% 3-pt Matt Dentlinger: 6-foot-8, 240 pounds, redshirt junior Stats: 13.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 0.0 apg, 50.0% FG Douglas Wison: 6-foot-7, 220 pounds, senior Stats: 20.0 ppg, 10.0 rpg, 3.0 apg, 26.3% FG

Keon Ellis off to a fast start

At this rate, Keon Ellis is going to make a lot of people look pretty foolish. The Alabama senior guard was snubbed from SEC preseason honors this offseason as he didn’t appear on either the media or coaches’ all-conference teams. If Tuesday night’s performance is any indication, the former JUCO transfer won’t have any trouble ending up on All-SEC lists at the end of the year. Ellis led Alabama with 18 points while knocking down three of his four 3-point attempts against Louisiana Tech. The 6-foot-6 guard also pulled in nine rebounds while recording three assists and three steals to finish the night with an eye-popping +37 contribution margin. “He put the work in to really up his game and step up in the role he has for our team this year,” guard Jaden Shackelford said. “Obviously, be his play you guys can see the work he’s put in. I think he’s going to prove a lot of people wrong and really show himself this year.” Ellis was one of Alabama’s best perimeter defenders last season while also finishing second on the team with a 38.9% conversion rate on 3-point attempts. This season, Alabama head coach Nate Oats expects the senior to take his game even further while developing into one of the nation’s best two-way players. “He makes shots at a high level,” Oats said. “He’s gotten better at attacking off the dribble, understanding what we want in our offense. I think, defensively, he’s one of our — it was him and Herb [Jones] were kind of our two better defenders last year. … You know, he’s established himself as our best perimeter defender this year.”

Alabama looking from more from bigs

Alabama doesn’t have too many complaints coming off its blowout win over Lousiana Tech. However, Oats could stand to see a little bit more production from his bigs heading into Game 2. Starting forwards Noah Gurley and Charles Bediako combined for just 8 points on 3 of 11 shooting while pulling in just four rebounds over 30 minutes against Louisiana Tech. The two newcomers struggled to stay on the floor as Bediako fouled out with 3:53 to play while Gurley picked up his fourth foul with 7:20 remaining. Backup Keon Ambrose-Hylton chipped in 2 points and a rebound over seven minutes but also racked up three fouls during that span. Alabama’s biggest production down low came from Juwan Gary, who recorded his first college double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds to go with three steals. Still, the 6-foot-6 redshirt sophomore isn’t a traditional big and ideally shouldn’t be the Tide’s biggest post presence moving forward. “Our bigs have to do a better job defending and rebounding without fouling,” Oats said. “South Dakota State’s a really good team, and they have good bigs, they have good guards. … They’re a good team, so our bigs are going to have to play a little better for us. But I’ve got a lot of confidence in them.” While Alabama still has plenty of room to improve in the frontcourt, it should have the talent to put together a strong unit moving forward. Bediako joins the Tide as the No. 5 center in this year’s class, while Gurley, who played at Furman last year, is thought to be one of the nation’s top grad transfers this offseason. Ambrose-Hylton also offers plenty of promise as he was ranked as the No. 20 power forward in last year’s class. “I think Charles wants to be great. He’s going to figure it out, we’ve just got to keep him out of foul trouble,” Oats said. “Keon Ambrose continues to get better every day Noah and Juwan are guys who have played in college basketball and been good before. They’re more [power forwards] than [centers], but we can always play them there. We’d like to get a little bit more production, rebounds. But some of those guys are inexperienced, and the more games they play the better they’re going to get.”

Darius Miles a surprising spark off the bench

One of Alabama’s most pleasant surprises to come out of Tuesday night’s win was the shooting performance of Darius Miles. The sophomore forward scored 11 points off the bench, making all four of his shots, including three from beyond the arc. Thursday, Oats was asked if Miles was going to take people by surprise with his shooting in his second season with the team. “Shoot, I hope he does,” Oats said with a smile. “If he’d continue to go 100 percent, that’d be great.” In all seriousness, things do look promising for the sophomore. “He’s been in the gym working a lot,” Oats said. “He actually struggled a little bit shooting it in the fall, and then he really got in and worked hard on his own, coming in twice a day a lot of times just to get extra shot off. I think that stuff pays off. Hard work doesn’t go unrewarded.” If Miles is indeed able to improve his shot, he could be an interesting option off the bench for Alabama. The 6-foot-6, 185-pound forward joined the Tide as the No. 26 small forward in last year’s class. During his freshman season, he averaged 2.2 points and 0.9 rebound while shooting 41.4% from the floor and 35% from beyond the arc. “I do think he can be a shooter,” Oats said. “He’s got length, he’s got a high IQ, he’s athletic. Shooting was the one thing we really stressed to him because he can really pass for a guy his size and he can handle the ball. I mean, he could play the point similar to what Herb [Jones] did, being a 6-7 win like that. “We’re excited for him. I was really glad he played well that first game. We needed him to be good for us here, and I think he’s shown he has a chance to be a part of our rotation this year.”

Scouting South Dakota State