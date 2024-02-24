Alabama enters the weekend in sole possession of first place in the SEC standings. Remaining that way won’t be easy. No. 13 Alabama will look for its second ranked win of the week Saturday as it travels to No. 17 Kentucky for a 3 p.m. CT tipoff inside Rupp Arena. Saturday’s game will be the SEC’s marquee matchup of the day. A win for Alabama (19-7, 11-2) would give it back-to-back 20-win seasons for the first time since 2012-13. It would also allow the Crimson Tide to maintain at least a one-game lead ahead of Tennessee (20-6, 10-3), which hosts a struggling Texas A&M team later in the day. Kentucky (18-8, 8-5) needs a victory to keep its slim SEC regular-season title hopes alive and bounce back after losing at LSU earlier in the week. Here’s a look at everything you need to know for Saturday's matchup.

How to watch

Who: No. 13 Alabama (19-7, 11-2) vs. No. 17 Kentucky (18-8, 8-5) When: 3:00 p.m. CT, Saturday, Feb., 24 Where: Rupp Arena, Lexington, Kentucky Watch: CBS Listen: Crimson Tide Sports Network | SIRIUS/XM 134/201 (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Analyst: Bryan Passink, Engineer: Tom Stipe)

Alabama's projected starters

Mark Sears: 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, junior Stats: 20.4 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 4.1 apg, 50.8% FG, 43.9% 3-pt Aaron Estrada: 6-foot-3, 190 pounds, graduate Stats: 13.1 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 4.3 apg, 44.9% FG, 33.0% 3-pt Latrell Wrightsell Jr: 6-foot-3, 190 pounds, senior Stats: 9.0 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 1.5 apg, 42.4% FG, 44.5% 3-pt Rylan Griffen: 6-foot-6, 190 pounds, sophomore Stats: 11.2 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 1.8 apg, 46.8% FG, 39.7% 3-pt Grant Nelson: 6-foot-11, 230 pounds, senior Stats: 12.3 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 1.7 apg, 48.6% FG, 27.3% 3-pt

Kentucky's projected starters

D.J. Wagner: 6-foot-4, 192 pounds, freshman Stats: 10.5 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 3.4 apg, 41.0% FG, 27.3% 3-pt Antonio Reeves: 6-foot-6, 195 pounds, senior Stats: 19.7 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 1.5 apg, 49.5% FG, 44.4% 3-pt Justin Edwards: 6-foot-8, 203 pounds, freshman Stats: 8.1 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 0.8 apg, 45.9% FG, 31.1% 3-pt Adou Thiero: 6-foot-8, 222 pounds, sophomore Stats: 7.7 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 1.1 apg, 48.0% FG, 31.3% 3-pt Ugonna Onyenso: 7-foot, 247 pounds, sophomore Stats: 4.1 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 0.2 apg, 56.3% FG

What’s the word on Wrightsell?

Alabama still isn’t sure if it will have its hottest shooter available for Saturday’s game. Senior guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. sat out Wednesday’s win over Florida with a head injury and was listed as “day-to-day” by head coach Nate Oats on Friday. Wrightsell worked his way into Alabama’s starting lineup over the last month and has been one of the Tide’s most important players in recent games. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound guard is averaging 9.0 points and 3.2 rebounds per game and ranks second on the team in 3-point percentage (44.5). During wins over LSU and Texas A&M last week, he combined for 37 points,13 rebounds and four steals while shooting 10 of 17 (58.8%) from beyond the arc. If Wrightsell is unavailable Saturday, Alabama will likely start freshman Jarin Stevenson in his place. The 6-foot-11, 210-pound forward was held scoreless over 17 minutes during the Crimson Tide’s overtime win over Florida.

Streaking Sam

With Wrightsell’s status uncertain, Alabama will hope it’s other streaking shooter can continue to produce. Freshman Sam Walters is coming off of consecutive double-digit performances, recording 11 points and eight rebounds last week against Texas A&M before netting 14 points while knocking down four 3-pointers against Florida. Walters was key for Alabama against the Gators, carrying the offense from deep on a night where the Tide shot just 8 of 32 from beyond the arc. The 6-foot-10, 198-pound forward also came up big on defense, tallying a pair of blocks while coming up with a crucial tip in overtime that set guard Aaron Estrada up for the game-clinching bucket in the final 10 seconds. “He’s going to need to play well on both sides of the ball,” Oats said of Walters. “Trelly’s been one of our best perimeter defenders all year. We need Sam to really continue to step up his defense, and it’s been getting better. Sam’s playing his best defense of the year right now too, and he’s getting his confidence back on offense. … Even if Trelly can go, it’d be huge if Sam could play well for us.”

Blue-chip backcourt