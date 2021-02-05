Alabama basketball continued its undefeated start to SEC play this week with a 78-60 victory over LSU. The No. 10 Crimson Tide will put that perfect conference record on the line again Saturday as it travels to face No. 18 Missouri. The Tigers are tied for second in the SEC standing but still sit four games behind Alabama. Missouri is coming off back-to-back wins against TCU and Kentucky. Here’s all the information you need to know about Saturday’s game.

How to watch

Who: Alabama (15-4, 10-0 in the SEC) vs. LSU (12-3, 5-3) When: 11:00 a.m. CT, Saturday, Feb. 6 Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Ala. Watch: ESPN (play-by-play: Karl Ravech, analyst: Jimmy Dykes) Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (play-by-play: Chris Stewart; analyst: Bryan Passink; sideline Roger Hoover)

Alabama projected starting five

Herb Jones: 6-foot-8, 210 pounds, senior Stats: 12.1 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 2.8 apg, 46.6% FG, 46.7% 3-pt Jaden Shackelford: 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, sophomore Stats: 13.8 ppg., 4.1 rpg, 2.3 apg, 39.7% FG, 34.3% 3-pt John Petty Jr.: 6-foot-5, 184 pounds, senior Stats: 13.2 ppg., 5.1 rpg, 2.3 apg, 45.9% FG, 39.7% 3-pt Joshua Primo: 6-foot-6, 190 pounds, freshman Stats: 8.5 ppg., 3.4 rpg, 1.0 apg, 43.8% FG, 41.1% 3-pt Alex Reese: 6-foot-9, 230 pounds, senior Stats: 5.6 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 0.7 apg, 36.4% FG, 25.6% 3-pt

Missouri projected starting five

Dru Smith: 6-foot-3, 203 pounds, redshirt senior Stats: 13.9 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 3.2 apg, 46.3% FG, 39.6% 3-pt Xavier Pinson: 6-foot-2, 170 pounds, junior Stats: 15.1 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 3.4 apg, 40.4% FG, 35.7% 3-pt Javon Pickett: 6-foot-5, 220 pounds, junior Stats: 7.8 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 1.1 apg, 51.0% FG, 31.6% 3-pt Kobe Brown: 6-foot-7, 240 pounds, sophomore Stats: 6.2 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 0.7 apg, 42.2% FG, 22.9% 3-pt Jeremiah Tilmon: 6-foot-10, 260 pounds, senior Stats: 13.5 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 0.8 apg, 64.2% FG

Injury report

Alabama will have to wait a bit longer until it gets its injured big man back in the fold. Friday, head coach Nate gave another injury update on Jordan Bruner as the starting forward continues to rehab from a meniscus injury he suffered on Jan. 12. University of Alabama team orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Lyle Cain examined Bruner’s knee before Wednesday’s game against LSU. While the forward is progressing well, he is still at least a couple of weeks from being able to return to the court in a game setting. We’re going to have to play probably the next four games without him,” Oats said. “It stinks for him to be honest with you. Our team seems to be doing all right. Obviously it’ll be a big boost when we get him back. But for him to be come here his grad transfer year and be playing as he’s been playing and the team to be doing as well as we were when he was flowing, it’s just disappointing for him. I feel bad for him.” Before going down to injury, Bruner appeared in 13 games for the Tide, averaging 7.8 points and 5.3 rebounds. He was also one of Alabama’s best defensive players, averaging 1.2 blocks and 1.5 steals per game. While the graduate transfer is currently sidelined, Oats believes it won’t take him to long to return to those levels once he is cleared. “He’s working hard on the rehab,” Oats said. “He’s adding pointers and tips, whatever when we’re watching film. You can tell he’s still engaged with the team.”

Notes and quotes

— While several Alabama players are playing through nagging injuries, others have had to step into different roles. Friday, Oats revealed that senior guard John Petty Jr. spent some time at point guard as the team prepared for Saturday’s game against Missouri. Petty is Alabama’s second-leading scorer averaging 13.2 points per game. The 6-foot-5, 184-pound guard is also tied for third on the team, averaging 2.3 assists and is coming off a five-assist performance against LSU. “The system we play in, it’s kind of positionless one through four,” Petty said. “This year, I’m kind of taking on the role of getting the offense together, getting the guys in the right spots. I think that just basically came from years of experience, knowing and watching film, knowing what teams are gonna do, knowing how to attack them. I think all that ties into my film and my preparation habits just by being able to go out there and run the point.” — Alabama owns a four-game lead over second-place Missouri. That's the largest lead by a team in any conference in the nation. Baylor is the only other team that owns as much as a three-game lead on its conference, topping the Big 12 standing by 3.5 games. “We know how big of a game this is,” Petty said of Saturday’s game against Missouri. “We know what kind of a team they are. So we’re just really locked in. Our preparation these last two days has been real good. I’d say guys are locked into more film, guys are studying more. We know how big of a game this is, so we’re going to treat it like that and try to play our best basketball.” — In its last two wins over TCU and Kentucky, Missouri has shot a combined 29 of 49 (59.2 percent) from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, the Tigers boast one of the SEC’s best big men in 6-foot-10, 260 pound Jeremiah Tilmon, who is averaging 13.5 points and 7.9 rebounds a game. “You can’t afford to double Tilmon and give their guards open shots,” Oats said. “They’re a good shooting team. They’ve got both going, post-up play and shooting. We don’t want to play Tilmon one-on-one all night either, especially without Bruner. … So we’ve got to have a package where we can give appropriate help when needed and still arrive to shooters on time. It’s going to take us being really locked in. It’s going to take guys being really alert, really knowing the game plan.” — Alabama’s 78-60 win over LSU was its eighth double-digit victory in the last 12 games.