Alabama basketball is set to play the second of a three-game stretch against AP top-10 opponents. After a loss to No. 4 Purdue, the Crimson Tide has a chance to send a team tumbling down the rankings when it faces No. 8 Creighton. The Bluejays are coming off a shocking upset loss to 4-4 UNLV. The Rebels' success indicates that Creighton can be vulnerable even on its home floor, but also certainly lit a fire in the Bluejays' belly. "We're going to get Creighton's best, in my opinion," Alabama head coach Nate Oats said Friday. "We had it with Purdue when they just lost to Northwestern. I felt like we got Purdue's best game of the year. Creighton's just lost to UNLV. I'm sure they've got some very locked-in-focused practices here since the UNLV game. I'm sure we'll get Creighton's best effort, which is fine. It will make us better in the long run." As Creighton looks for a get-right game and the Crimson Tide gears up for what would be a résumé-defining win, here's everything you need to know about the matchup:

How to watch

Who: Alabama (6-3) vs. No. 8 Creighton (8-2) When: 7:00 CT, Saturday, Dec. 16 Where: CHI Health Center, Omaha, Nebraska Watch: Fox (Play-By-Play: Jason Benetti, Analyst: Donny Marshall) Listen: Crimson Tide Sports Network | SIRIUS/XM 134/201 (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Analyst: Bryan Passink, Engineer: Tom Stipe)

Alabama's projected starters

Mark Sears: 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, junior Stats: 21.4 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 3.9 apg, 56.0% FG, 51.0% 3-pt Aaron Estrada: 6-foot-3, 190 pounds, Graduate Student Stats: 15.1 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 2.9 apg, 47.7% FG, 42.9% 3-pt Rylan Griffen: 6-foot-6, 190 pounds, sophomore Stats: 8.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 1.8 apg, 40.0% FG, 37.9% 3-pt Grant Nelson: 6-foot-11, 230 pounds, senior Stats: 13.7 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 2.3 apg, 45.3% FG, 27.8% 3-pt Mohamed Wague: 6-foot-10, 225 pounds, junior Stats: 6.0 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 1.1 apg, 70.4% FG

Creighton’s projected starters

Steven Ashworth: 6-foot-1, 170 pounds, senior Stats: 8.2 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 3.4 apg, 41.5% FG, 39.6% 3-pt Trey Alexander: 6-foot-4, 190 pounds, junior Stats: 15.0 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 4.7 apg, 40.4% FG, 29.6% 3-pt Baylor Scheierman: 6-foot-7, 205 pounds, senior Stats: 18.3 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 4.3 apg, 46.2% FG, 37.2% 3-pt Mason Miller: 6-foot-9, 190 pounds, sophomore Stats: 7.9 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 0.6 apg, 60.6% FG, 58.6% 3-pt Ryan Kalkbrenner: 7-foot-1, 270 pounds, senior Stats: 15.8 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 1.4 apg, 64.0% FG, 33.3% 3-pt

Sears’ secondary

Alabama guard Mark Sears showed against the Boilermakers that he not only can become one of the elite guards in the SEC, but one of the best guards in the entire nation this season. He matched his career high against the Boilermakers with 35 points and rained eight 3s. That kind of performance from Sears will win Alabama a lot of games this season, but against the Bluejays, Alabama will need more contributions from the rest of its starters. Alabama’s second-leading scorers against Purdue were Grant Nelson and Mohammed Wague with 11 points each. Both players’ energy, however, was largely spent on the defensive end, having to lock in on Boilermakers center Zach Edey. The pair will have another tough assignment against Creighton’s Ryan Kalkbrenner, but if Nelson especially can avoid early foul trouble on defense, his scoring and ability to stretch the floor as a forward will be crucial for Alabama on Saturday. The Crimson Tide will also be looking for a better game Aaron Estrada. Estrada had just five points on 2-for-8 shooting from the field against Purdue, but shown he can also score in bunches and hasn’t had problems against the physicality of high-major teams since he joined Alabama. While Sears is certainly capable of another performance like he had against Purdue, Alabama will benefit from more balanced scoring from its other starting guard. If Sears and Estrada are both hovering near or above the 20-point mark towards the end of the game, Alabama should be in position to come away with a win.

Midrange scarcity

Alabama and Creighton have both found success in recent seasons by eliminating shots not taken near the rim or beyond the 3-point line from their respective game plans. That's made preparations a bit easier for Oats and his staff this week. "We don't necessarily have to have a scout team," Oats said. "We can run a lot of the stuff we run that they run. They run more post-ups for Kalkbrenner. But yes, they are trying to get 3s. They're not playing super slow, they're playing with some pace. Not quite as fast as us but faster than most teams we're used to playing. I think it helps us to know how we want to guard them, but then we've got to figure out what we're going to do in the post when they throw it to Kalkbrenner. That is a little different than us." Kalkbrenner certainly presents a few challenges for Alabama. The 7-footer is hitting 33.3% of his 3s this season and averaging 15.8 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. The Bluejays mantra of living and dying by the 3 can be either its key to stopping an Alabama upset or its downfall Saturday. Creighton struggled mightily from beyond the arc in both of its losses this season, shooting just 27.6% from deep against UNLV and just 20.7% in a blowout loss to Colorado State. Kalkbrenner isn't much of a downgrade from Edey in the paint and Alabama will need to play with a similar level of defensive intensity Saturday. However, as UNLV and Colorado State proved, Kalkbrenner's efforts can be neutralized if Alabama's defense can force enough bad shots. The Crimson Tide can take advantage of Creighton going cold by continuing to be the offensive juggernaut that is still ranked No. 1 in adjusted offensive efficiency, according to KenPom.

Dakota revenge game

While Nelson’s main assignment will be helping on Kalkbrenner, the former North Dakota State man will also matchup against a familiar face in the Bluejays lineup Saturday in Creighton guard Baylor Scheierman. Scheierman spent three seasons at South Dakota State before joining Creighton ahead of the 2022/23 campaign. With the Jackrabbits, Scheierman faced off against Nelson five times across two seasons. Their last clash came in the 2022 Summit League Championship game, where the Jackrabbits took down the Bison 75-69. Alabama coach Nate Oats also got a glimpse of Creighton’s leading scorer in the 2021/22 season. Scheierman had 10 points and 18 rebounds as the Jackrabbits lost 104-88 in Tuscaloosa. "He's a good player," Oats said. "He's their leading scorer there at Creighton. When he went in the portal we tried to get involved. We didn't have much luck. He can shoot it. He's physical. I think his body's in better shape there at Creighton. When we played him at South Dakota State he had different personnel around him. He was very talented there as well, but he's gotten better since he left there." This season, Scheierman is leading the Bluejays in scoring, averaging 18.3 points per game. His 6-foot-7 frame makes him a difficult matchup for smaller guards. If Alabama elects to put a bigger defender on him, Scheierman can get open and hits 3s. He's shooting 37.2% from 3-point range this season on just over eight attempts per game. Given his defensive versatility and history against Scheierman, Nelson is the most capable defender in Alabama's lineup to slow Scheierman down. Baring a meetup in March, which has happened before in the history of these two programs, Nelson could get the last laugh against his former Summit League foe.

Game Notes