After wrapping up the home schedule against the LSU Tigers last weekend, Alabama baseball has just three more games remaining in the regular season, and is looking to increase its seeding in the regional tournament as much as possible.

This week, the Crimson Tide will be taking a road trip to the plains to take on the Auburn Tigers at Plainsman Park. Starting on Thursday night and ending on Saturday night, head coach Rob Vaughn’s squad will have a few more chances to increase its record against a struggling Tigers squad.

Alabama has been trending in the right direction recently, winning four of its last five games, including a series win against LSU and a victory over Troy who has just fallen out of the top-25 this week.

For Auburn, it has had quite the unexpected season. The Tigers are currently holding a 25-25 record with a 6-21 record in the SEC. Needless to say, things could be going much better in the plains.

“You see a team that is mathematically eliminated from the postseason,” Vaughn said. “But nothing will make them happier than trying to ruin ours. We’re going to have to come out and be really good. It matters for everything. It matters for recruiting, it matters in pride for this state, it matters in a lot of different ways. We’re going to have a heck of a battle on our hands but we’re ready to get down there.”

So far this season, Auburn has only won just one conference series which came against the Missouri Tigers who are sitting in last place in the SEC East. Though the Tigers have been able to pick up a few wins in the last few weeks, it appears to be too little too late as the SEC Tournament quickly approaches.

Going into this weekend, Alabama is still sitting in the fourth place position in the SEC West with a 32-19 record and a 12-15 conference record, meanwhile the Tigers are sitting in last place in the division.

“They can be really dangerous,” Vaughn said. “When you’re playing with freedom you can be really dangerous. It’s a good team, it’s a road team. Shoot, football saw it, whenever you go to Auburn, crazy things can happen down there.”

With one final chance remaining for the Crimson Tide to increase its odds for a higher seed in the regional tournament, here’s everything you need to know about Alabama’s series against Auburn this week.