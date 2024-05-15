How to watch: Alabama vs. Auburn in final regular season series
After wrapping up the home schedule against the LSU Tigers last weekend, Alabama baseball has just three more games remaining in the regular season, and is looking to increase its seeding in the regional tournament as much as possible.
This week, the Crimson Tide will be taking a road trip to the plains to take on the Auburn Tigers at Plainsman Park. Starting on Thursday night and ending on Saturday night, head coach Rob Vaughn’s squad will have a few more chances to increase its record against a struggling Tigers squad.
Alabama has been trending in the right direction recently, winning four of its last five games, including a series win against LSU and a victory over Troy who has just fallen out of the top-25 this week.
For Auburn, it has had quite the unexpected season. The Tigers are currently holding a 25-25 record with a 6-21 record in the SEC. Needless to say, things could be going much better in the plains.
“You see a team that is mathematically eliminated from the postseason,” Vaughn said. “But nothing will make them happier than trying to ruin ours. We’re going to have to come out and be really good. It matters for everything. It matters for recruiting, it matters in pride for this state, it matters in a lot of different ways. We’re going to have a heck of a battle on our hands but we’re ready to get down there.”
So far this season, Auburn has only won just one conference series which came against the Missouri Tigers who are sitting in last place in the SEC East. Though the Tigers have been able to pick up a few wins in the last few weeks, it appears to be too little too late as the SEC Tournament quickly approaches.
Going into this weekend, Alabama is still sitting in the fourth place position in the SEC West with a 32-19 record and a 12-15 conference record, meanwhile the Tigers are sitting in last place in the division.
“They can be really dangerous,” Vaughn said. “When you’re playing with freedom you can be really dangerous. It’s a good team, it’s a road team. Shoot, football saw it, whenever you go to Auburn, crazy things can happen down there.”
With one final chance remaining for the Crimson Tide to increase its odds for a higher seed in the regional tournament, here’s everything you need to know about Alabama’s series against Auburn this week.
How to watch
Who: Alabama (32-19, 12-15 SEC) at Auburn (25-25, 6-21 SEC)
When: Thursday at 6:00 p.m, Friday at 6:00 p.m, and Sunday at 5:00 p.m.
Where: Plainsman Park, Auburn, AL
Watch: SEC Network+ (Games 1 and 2) and SEC Network (Game 3)
Listen: 100.9 FM / CTSN / The Varsity App
Expected pitching matchups
Thursday (Game one)
Alabama
Greg Farone: Left-handed, sophomore
Stats: 4.22 ERA, 4-2 record, 58 strikeouts
Auburn
Tanner Bauman: Left-handed, senior
Stats: 4.84 ERA, 2-2 record, 39 strikeouts
Friday (Game two)
Alabama
Zane Adams: Left-handed, freshman
Stats: 4.75 ERA, 4-4 record, 41 strikeouts
Auburn
Chase Allsup: Right-handed, junior
Stats: 5.98 ERA, 3-3 record, 69 strikeouts
Saturday (Game three)
Alabama
Ben Hess: Right-handed, junior
Stats: 6.22 ERA, 4-3 record, 89 strikeouts
Auburn
TBA
Game notes
Both Alabama and Auburn last played at Plainsman Park in May of 2022. The Tigers won the first two games and took control of the series, but the third game was canceled due to inclement weather.
This will be the 309th meeting of both squads all-time. Currently, Alabama holds a 168-140 record over Auburn, but the Tigers have a 63-56 record against the Crimson Tide at its own home ballpark
Last season, Alabama played Auburn a total of four times—three in Tuscaloosa and once in Hoover for the SEC Tournament—the Crimson Tide won three of those matchups.
Junior infielder Gage Miller has been one of the best offensive players on Vaughn’s squad all season long, but he is also one of the better hitters in the entire SEC. Miller ranks fourth in the conference in runs, runs per game, hits per game, and batting average. He also ranks in the top 10 in on-base percentage, slugging percentage, and total bases as well.
Senior outfielder TJ McCants has also been a key piece to the Crimson Tide’s success at the plate so far. The veteran leads the team in doubles and stolen bases, and is also tied for the lead in RBIs. McCants ranks second on the squad in hits, home runs, total bases, and slugging percentage.
Freshman shortstop Justin Lebron has been on a hot streak recently and it has only been able to continue for the last several weeks. Coming into Thursday evening, Lebron has reached base safely in each of the last 15 games in a row.
As for Alabama’s presence on the mound, Crimson Tide pitchers have seen a trend of success whenever they limit the walks. Whenever Alabama pitchers allow four walks or less, they hold a 25-10 record, but when they give up five or more walks, they are left with a 7-9 record.
According to the numbers, Vaughn’s squad is a clear favorite for this series due to Alabama’s superiority in batting average, runs per game, home runs, ERA, runs allowed, RBIs, hits allowed, and more.
The Crimson Tide have been teetering on the edge of the top-25 for the last two weeks and have been out of the Baseball America and D1Baseball polls since May 6. However, Alabama can easily change that with three more wins this weekend.
Though it may be unlikely for Vaughn’s squad to climb into the third place position in the SEC West, it still has to hang on to its fourth place spot with Ole Miss just one game behind. Currently, Alabama has a 12-15 conference record, while the Rebels have an 11-16 record.