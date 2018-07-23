It’s Alabama’s turn to take over SEC Network. Beginning Monday night at 11 p.m. CT, SEC Network will showcase 13 events featuring the Crimson Tide over the span of 24 hours.

In addition to 11 on-field events across eight UA sports, the school also produced a one-hour special, "Crimson Tide Takeover," that will air at 7:30 a.m. and again at 6 p.m.

The Crimson Tide Takeover hour of original content will feature a 2017-18 year-in-review, a look back at Alabama's 17th national championship in football, a recap of each sports team, along with in-depth interviews and behind-the-scenes footage from the past year.

Here's a full list of what will air (all times CT):

11 p.m. – Oklahoma at Alabama (Men's Basketball | Jan. 27, 2018)

The match-up featuring two of the top freshmen in the nation as Collin Sexton and Alabama hosted Trae Young and 12th-ranked Oklahoma for the Big 12/SEC Challenge that took place in Coleman Coliseum. The Crimson Tide upset the Sooners that day, 80-73, in front of a "White Out" capacity crowd.

1 a.m. – Texas A&M at Alabama (Softball | May 6, 2018)

It took eight innings to complete the series finale between Alabama softball and Texas A&M, but senior Demi Turner came through with the key RBI single in the bottom of the eighth to give the Crimson Tide the 5-4 walk-off victory in an exciting back-and-forth contest between the two nationally-ranked rivals.

2:30 a.m. – Georgia at Alabama (Baseball | March 16, 2018)

Alabama opened SEC play in 2018 with arguably the most exciting game of the year when the Crimson Tide came back from a 5-0 first inning deficit to defeat Georgia, 10-9, in 13 innings at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

5 a.m. – North Carolina at Alabama (Gymnastics | March 2, 2018)

Alabama used a season-best score to dispose of ACC power North Carolina by its widest margin of the year, 197.525-194.925. Senior Nickie Guerrero won her fifth balance beam title of the season, while freshman Lexi Graber came away with the all-around win with a career-best 39.500.

7:30 a.m. – Florida State at Alabama (Women's Soccer | Aug. 27, 2017)

The Crimson Tide women's soccer team earned its first win in program history over a top-10 ranked opponent with a shutout victory over No. 4/6 Florida State at the Alabama Soccer Complex.

9:30 a.m. – Alabama at Tennessee (Women's Basketball | Feb. 15, 2018)

The Alabama women's basketball team battled to its first-ever win in Knoxville after defeating then-No. 11 Tennessee, 72-63, inside Thompson-Boling Arena. With the victory, the Crimson Tide has won its last four meetings against the Lady Vols.

11 a.m .– SEC Indoor Track & Field Championships (Men's Track | Feb. 25, 2018)

Alabama men's track & field won its first conference title since 1972 on the final day of the 2018 Southeastern Conference Indoor Track & Field Championships. The conference crown is the sixth indoor championship in school history.

1 p.m. – Auburn at Alabama (Football | Nov. 28, 1981)

Relive the Crimson Tide's 1981 win over Auburn that gave legendary coach Paul "Bear" Bryant his 315th victory, pushing him past Amos Alonzo Stagg as the coach with the most wins in college football history.

3 p.m. – Virginia Tech vs. Alabama (Men's Basketball | March 15, 2018)

Head coach Avery Johnson led the Crimson Tide back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in six years and win its first NCAA Tournament game since 2006 when Alabama defeated Virginia Tech in this year's first-round contest.

6 p.m. – Sugar Bowl: Clemson vs. Alabama (Football | Jan. 1, 2018)

For the third season in a row, Alabama and Clemson squared off in the College Football Playoffs, meeting in the 2018 Sugar Bowl. The Crimson Tide defense limited the Tigers to just 188 yards of total offense and converted two third-quarter turnovers into 14 points to secure a spot in the championship game.

8 p.m. – CFP National Championship Game: Georgia vs. Alabama (Football | Jan. 8, 2018)

In what was considered not only the game of the year by most but one of the most exciting finishes in college football history. Alabama defeated Georgia, 26-23, on a game-winning 41-yard touchdown pass from freshman Tua Tagovailoa to freshman wide receiver DeVonta Smith in overtime to claim the 17th national championship trophy in Crimson Tide history.