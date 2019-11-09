News More News

How to Watch: Alabama Crimson Tide football vs. LSU

Kyle Henderson • BamaInsider
@Rivals_Kyle
Managing Editor
Since 2006 Kyle Henderson has worked within the Rivals.com network. Email him with questions to Kyle@BamaInsider.com

Alabama (8-0) on the season will take on LSU (8-0) today at 2:30 p.m. CT at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Stay with BamaInsider.com throughout the day for non-stop coverage.

When: 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday, Nov. 9

Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

TV: CBS

Line: -6 Alabama | Over/Under 63 1/2

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network

Alabama's 2019 season results

W - Duke 42-3

W - NMSU 62-10

W - @ South Carolina 47-23

W - Southern Miss. 49-7

W - Ole Miss 59-31

W - @ Texas A&M 47-28

W - Tennessee 35-13

W - Arkansas 48-7

LSU's 2019 season results

W - Georgia Southern 55-3

W - @ Texas 45-38

W - Northwestern State 65-14

W - @ Vanderbilt 66-38

W - Utah State 42-6

W - Florida 42-28

W - @ Miss. State 36-13

W - Auburn 23-20

Key Injuries

QB - Tua Tagovailoa - Ankle (Probable)

TE - Miller Forristall - Throat (Out)

LB - Michael Divinity - (No longer on the team)

S - Grant Delpit - Ankle (Probable)

Key Weekend Visitors

Jordan Burch, Five-star defensive end from The Hammond School in Columbia, South Carolina

Darnell Washington, Five-star tight end from Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas

Jase McClellan, Rivals100 running back from Aledo High School in Texas (Oklahoma commitment)

Full list here

Here is what is happening on Saturday in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

WestGate Luxury Condos - To be any closer, you'd need a ticket  

{{ article.author_name }}