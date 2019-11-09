Alabama's 2019 season results W - Duke 42-3 W - NMSU 62-10 W - @ South Carolina 47-23 W - Southern Miss. 49-7 W - Ole Miss 59-31 W - @ Texas A&M 47-28 W - Tennessee 35-13 W - Arkansas 48-7 LSU's 2019 season results W - Georgia Southern 55-3 W - @ Texas 45-38 W - Northwestern State 65-14 W - @ Vanderbilt 66-38 W - Utah State 42-6 W - Florida 42-28 W - @ Miss. State 36-13 W - Auburn 23-20 Key Injuries QB - Tua Tagovailoa - Ankle (Probable) TE - Miller Forristall - Throat (Out) LB - Michael Divinity - (No longer on the team) S - Grant Delpit - Ankle (Probable) Key Weekend Visitors Jordan Burch, Five-star defensive end from The Hammond School in Columbia, South Carolina Darnell Washington, Five-star tight end from Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas Jase McClellan, Rivals100 running back from Aledo High School in Texas (Oklahoma commitment) Full list here

Here is what is happening on Saturday in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Andrew Bone, of BamaInsider.com, is a real estate broker in the state of Alabama.