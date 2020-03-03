TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama will hold its last regular-season game inside Coleman Coliseum as it takes on Vanderbilt Tuesday night. The Crimson Tide will honor its lone senior, James “Beetle” Bolden before the game. Alabama beat Vanderbilt, 77-62, in Nashville, Tenn., earlier this season. Here’s all you need to know about Tuesday’s game.

— Alabama head coach Nate Oats provided an injury report on guard John Petty Jr. as the junior continues to recover from a sprained elbow he suffered during last week’s game against Mississippi State. Petty, who averages 15.0 points per game and a team-high 6.6 rebounds, missed Alabama’s 90-86 victory over South Carolina over the weekend.

“He shot today,” Oats said Monday. “He was a lot better than he was Saturday. Still, If we had a game today, he couldn't play. He didn't do anything live today. We'll see what he feels like tomorrow. He's made significant progress.”

— Alabama enters Tuesday’s game at No. 42 in the NET rankings and has the No. 18 rated strength of schedule. The Crimson Tide is currently 8-8 in SEC play. Monday, Oats said that if his team is able to win its final two regular-season games against Vanderbilt and Missouri they should be in a good position to make the NCAA Tournament.

“I told our guys, if we can get to 10-8, and then do what we need to do in Nashville, I think we should be in the NCAA Tournament,” Oats said. "After everything we’ve gone through — they’re supposed to take into account injuries and all that stuff — my feeling is, if we get to 10-8, we ought to be in. The two 10-8 teams from last year got in, and actually had decent seeds, too. I think we can get in. I kind of gave them that caveat.”

— While Oats addressed Alabama’s NCAA Tournament hopes, he maintains a day-by-day approach with his players. Monday, the head coach shared a bible verse to remind his team not to overlook last-place Vanderbilt.

“I try to read the Bible every morning,” Oats said. “I gave them a bible verse, I told them they might be able to quote it with me. 'Pride cometh before destruction, and a haughty spirit before a fall.' I think it was applicable 3,000 years ago, and it’s still applicable today.

“So let’s make sure we’re not overlooking anybody, we don’t have a spirit about us that we don’t have to bring an effort. Like, we do … If we’re going to take this team for granted, we’ve shown no maturity throughout the course of the year.”

— Alabama point guard Kira Lewis Jr. has 983 career points. He is set to join James “Hollywood” Robinson as the only players in program history to reach 1,000 points in just two seasons. Robinson accomplished the feat in the 57th game of his career, while Lewis will be making his 64th appearance for the Crimson Tide Tuesday night. Lewis is averaging a team-high 18.1 points per game this season.

— Alabama is one win away from joining Kentucky as the only two SEC teams with 800 wins in conference play. The Crimson Tide moved to 799-623 (.526 winning percentage) with its victory over South Carolina. Both the wins and winning percentage rank second to Kentucky.

— With its 77-62 victory over Vanderbilt earlier this season, Alabama has now won three straight games against the Commodores. The last time the Crimson Tide won four consecutive games in the series came between 1984-1987 when Alabama won seven games in a row.