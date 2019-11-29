Alabama basketball will play its final game in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas on Friday as it takes on Southern Miss. The Crimson Tide opened the tournament with a 76-67 loss to No. 6 North Carolina on Wednesday before suffering a 104-89 defeat to Iowa State on Thursday. Here’s all the information you need to know about tonight’s game.

— The Crimson Tide and the Golden Eagles will play for the 28th time in series history Friday night, but it will mark just the fifth meeting on the hardwood in series history since the 1995-96 season. Alabama owns a 22-5 all-time record against Southern Miss. The last time the two teams faced one another came on Dec. 4, 2015 in Hattiesburg, Miss., when Alabama captured a 58-55 victory, which marked its sixth straight win over the Golden Eagles.

— Alabama fell to Iowa State, 104-89, in the second round of the Battle 4 Atlantis on Thursday. The two teams combined to score 193 points – the most total points in a game in the tournament’s nine-year history – and take 143 total shots. Junior guard John Petty Jr. had a career night as he accounted for 34 points and 12 rebounds in the loss. His scoring total was the second-most by any player in tournament history.

— Petty has been on fire in his first two games in the Battle 4 Atlantis. Over the two-game stretch, the Huntsville, Ala., native is averaging 28.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game while shooting 54.5 percent (18 of 33) from the field and a scorching 68.4 percent (13 of 19) from beyond the arc. He has also hit all eight of his free-throw attempts while in the Bahamas.

— According to the latest KenPom.com stats, Alabama ranks second in the nation in adjusted tempo (78.6) and is ninth nationally in average possession length (14.4). Last season, head coach Nate Oats’ Buffalo team finished 11th in the nation in adjusted tempo (73.6) and ranked fourth in average possession length (14.4).

— The Tide ranks 284th in the nation in average experience, according to the Ken Pomeroy rankings. Alabama, which has one lone senior in graduate transfer Beetle Bolden, has 1.30 years of experience on its 2019-20 roster.

The information was obtained from the University of Alabama.