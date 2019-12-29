Coming off back-to-back wins, Alabama basketball finds itself above the .500 mark for the first time this season. The Crimson Tide (6-5) will look to stay that way Sunday as it takes on Richmond (10-2) inside Coleman Coliseum. Here’s all the information you need to know about the game.

— Alabama returns home to play just its second home contest since Nov. 19, a span of 40 days. It will be the first game for the Crimson Tide in eight days due to the Christmas holiday.

— Alabama guard John Petty Jr. was named the SEC Co-Player of the Week after leading the Crimson Tide to a pair of victories last week. Petty averaged 26.5 points and 10.5 rebounds in wins against Samford and Belmont as he became the first Crimson Tide player to earn SEC Player of the Week honors since Retin Obasohan achieved the accolade in February of 2015.

— After not registering a double-double through his first 76 career games, Petty has achieved the feat in three of his last five outings including two consecutive contests. He comes into Sunday’s game having reached double figures in seven of his last eight contests.

— The Crimson Tide’s offense has been hitting on all cylinders over its last two games as Alabama has recorded its two highest point totals of the season. Alabama scored 92 points against Belmont on Dec. 21 and 105 points against Samford on Dec. 18. The Crimson Tide has registered 80 or more points in seven of its 11 games on the year.

— As a team, Richmond is outscoring the competition by 8.9 points per game (76.2-67.3) but average a -2.3 rebounding margin (33.5-35.8) coming into Sunday’s contest. Three Spiders average over 42 percent shooting from beyond the arc to help the team to a 39.5 percent average, which ranks second in the league and 18th nationally, while the 9.8 threes made per game is 26th in the country. Richmond ranks third in the nation in assist-turnover ratio at 1.54, averaging 17.3 assists to 11.2 turnovers per game.