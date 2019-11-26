Alabama basketball will spend the Thanksgiving holiday in the Bahamas as it takes part in Battle 4 Atlantis tournament over the next three days. The Crimson Tide will open play against No. 6 North Carolina on Wednesday. The winner of that game will play the winner of Iowa State vs. Michigan, while the two losers will meet in the consolation bracket. Here’s all the information you need to know about Alabama vs. North Carolina.

— This will be Alabama’s first appearance in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament which began in 2011. While Alabama will be up against a challenging field which includes No. 6 North Carolina, No. 8 Gonzaga, No. 11 Oregon and No. 13 Seton Hall, head coach Nate Oats believes the tournament should prepare the Crimson Tide for its conference slate.

“If you’re going to try to compete in the SEC, you’re going to have to beat teams comparable to these high-level teams here,” he said. “I think it’s good to play them early to kind of get exposed on some stuff. Hopefully, we can get some wins there and get some confidence that we can beat teams that are comparable to teams at the top of our league. I like it.”

— Before beginning play in the tournament, Alabama spent time working with an orphanage where children were misplaced during Hurricane Dorian.

“It’s not just going to a different country or somewhere else and not see the culture or go out and do something,” Oats said. “So, we’re going to try to do a little bit of community service. After that, though, when you’ve got three games in three days, you kind of want to buckle down and play some games.”

— Crimson Tide guard James “Beetle” Bolden had the cast cut off of his left hand on Monday. Tuesday, Alabama listed the West Virginia transfer as a "game-time decision." The plan is to evaluate Bolden during the shootaround Wednesday before determining his status. Through three games, the 6-foot, 160-pound point guard has averaged 5.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game while shooting 30 percent from the floor.

—Despite playing an undersized roster, Alabama has seen an improvement in rebounding this year. The Crimson Tide is averaging 44 rebounds per game, up from 37.6 last season. Alabama has recorded 40 or more rebounds in all four of its games this season and enters the Battle 4 Atlantis averaging a +10.5 advantage on the glass.

— North Carolina enters the tournament second in the nation averaging a +19.5 rebounding margin. The Tar Heels are also second nationally in defensive rebounds per game (36.25) and third in the country in total rebounds per game (51.3). Four UNC players average eight or more rebounds per game

— Wednesday’s game will feature a matchup between two of the best guards in the nation as Alabama’s Kira Lewis Jr. goes up against North Carolina’s Cole Anthony. Lewis currently projects as a possible fringe first-round pick in next year’s NBA Draft, while Anthony is thought to be a lottery pick. While Oats said the two won’t exclusively be matched up one-on-on, there figures to be plenty of battles between the two.

“I’m sure there will be a bunch of NBA scouts watching,” Oats said. “Those are two guys that a lot of NBA teams are looking at.”