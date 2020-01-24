After netting its first SEC road victory of the season, Alabama basketball returns home to Coleman Coliseum riding a three-game winning streak. The Crimson Tide (11-7, 4-2 in the SEC) will face Kansas State (8-10. 1-5 in the Big 12) on Saturday as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The Wildcats enter the matchup losers of five of their last six contests. Here’s all the information you need to know about Saturday's game.

— Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats provided an update on forward Javian Davis, who underwent an MRI on Thursday after injuring his knee against Vanderbilt on Wednesday.

“There’s nothing serious, it’s a bone bruise,” Oats said. “Basically whenever the bruise heals and he can tolerate that pain he can play. But it’s probably doubtful for tomorrow, likely for LSU. We’ll see what it feels like in the morning though.”

— Alabama point guard Kira Lewis Jr. will be reunited with Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber after playing under him during the summer on the USA Basketball Men’s U19 World Cup team. Lewis averaged 4.0 points, 1.6 assists and 1.1 rebounds over 10 minutes per game while helping Team USA win the gold medal.

“He taught me a little bit of defense,” Lewis said of Weber. “How to play off the ball, play with the ball, fast-paced basketball. He told me a lot of things.”

— Saturday’s matchup will be Alabama’s fourth appearance in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The Crimson Tide has a 2-1 record in the event which is entering its seventh year of existence. Last season, Alabama traveled to Baylor where it fell, 73-68.

Following practice on Friday, Oats gave his thoughts on dipping back into the non-conference schedule one final time this season.

“My gut feeling going into it … is it’s actually a good thing. Our teams traditionally have gotten better as the years have gone on, so to save one of your non-conference games for the end of January is not a bad thing for us, I don’t think.”



— Kansas State will be without forwards Antonio Gordon and James Love III, who were both suspended after taking part in a brawl during a game against Kansas earlier this week. While more intense, the melee reminded Alabama guard John Petty Jr. of a skirmish the Crimson Tide had during a 2017 game against Minnesota. During that game, Alabama was forced to finish with just three players on the court.

“It kind of brought me back to my freshman year in Brooklyn where that happened to us,” Petty said. “I mean, at the time of the moment as a player, you’re in a heated battle, you’re losing. I can’t really speak for nobody else but for myself, it’s hard to control. We looked at it. It was a crazy sequence. Other than that, we really haven’t talked too much about it.”

— Alabama committed a season-high 25 turnovers against Vanderbilt on Wednesday. Kansas State leads the Big 12 with 8.7 steals while forcing the opposition into an average of 16.5 turnovers per game which ranks third in the conference.

“I thought it was lack of focus. Sloppy, careless, cool casual, stuff we want to irradicate out of this program.” Oats said. “It needs to get fixed in a hurry. I think K-State’s 13th in the country in turnover percentage on the defensive end. If we’re loose and careless with the ball then we’re going to take an L.”

— Kansas State is one of the top defensive teams in the nation, holding its opponents to 63.2 points on 41.5 percent shooting from the floor and 32.5 percent from beyond the arc. The Wildcats have held 25 of their last 52 opponents to 60 points or less with just six eclipsing 70. Under Weber, Kansas State has held 94 opponents to 60 points or less, boasting an 85-9 mark in those contests.

— Alabama enters Wednesday night’s game ranked No. 3 in the nation in scoring offense at 83.1 points per game and is No. 6 in 3-point field goals made per game at 10.5. Alabama also leads the SEC in 3s made (189), 3s attempted (529) and 3-point field goal percentage (.357).