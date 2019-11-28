Alabama basketball will play its second game in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas on Thursday as it takes on Iowa State. The Crimson Tide opened the tournament with a 76-67 loss to No. 6 North Carolina on Wednesday. Here’s all the information you need to know about today’s game.

— The Crimson Tide and the Cyclones will play for the third time in series history with all three meetings coming in pre-conference tournaments. Iowa State defeated Alabama in the last meeting between the teams, as the then-No. 13 Cyclones captured an 84-74 win over the Crimson Tide in the CBE Hall of Fame Classic. The only other meeting in the series occurred on Dec. 23, 2007 in the Las Vegas Classic, with Alabama securing an 83-68 victory in the championship game.

— Both teams have familiar coaches on opposite sides of the court. Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm graduated from Alabama in 1997 and served as a student assistant at the Capstone under Cyclones current assistant David Hobbs, who was the head coach at Alabama from 1992-98. Additionally, Alabama assistant coach Charlie Henry served as the Iowa State assistant coach from 2012-15 under current Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg and was on the staff that defeated the Tide in the CBE Hall of Fame Classic game in 2014

— The familiarity between the two programs doesn’t end with the coaching staff. Point guards Kira Lewis Jr. and Tyrese Haliburton were teammates on the United States Men’s Basketball U19 World Cup team that won the gold medal at the FIBA U19 World Cup games this past summer in Greece.

— According to the latest KenPom.com stats, Alabama ranks third in the nation in adjusted tempo (78.3) and is No. 10 nationally in average possession length (14.4). Last season, head coach Nate Oats’ Buffalo team finished No. 11 in the nation in adjusted tempo (73.6) and ranked fourth in average possession length (14.4).