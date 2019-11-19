The Nate Oats era is off to a rocky start as Alabama fell to 1-2 on the season after its loss to Rhode Island last week. The Crimson Tide will look to get things back on the right track Tuesday as it hosts Furman at 7 p.m. CT inside Coleman Coliseum. Here’s all the information you need to know about the game.

— Kira Lewis Jr.’s hot start hasn’t gone unnoticed. According to Alabama head coach Nate Oats, the sophomore point guard is generating interest from NBA scouts who view him as a potential early second-round or late first-round pick in next year’s NBA Draft. Lewis, who turned 18 in April, ranks No. 3 in the SEC averaging 22.3 points per game

“They’re definitely interested,” Oats said of the NBA scouts. “I mean there were 12 of them at the Rhode Island game, 12 NBA teams represented there. We’ve had over half of them come to our practices and watch. They’re all kind of wait-and-see. Offensively, he’s got decent size at about 6-3 and his speed and his skill level and he can pass, dribble and shoot. They’re very intrigued because he’s so young.”

— Javian Davis is making the most of his newfound starting role. The redshirt freshman earned the start in each of Alabama’s past two games, averaging 15.0 points and 8.0 rebounds per game, while shooting 52.9 percent (9-of-17) from the field over that span. The 6-foot-9, 242-pound forward leads the team in field-goal percentage (52.6 percent) and free-throw percentage (85.7)

“I’m getting comfortable every game,” Davis said. “Just trying to find my footing back in the game. I feel like I’m getting better, so I feel good.”

— Alabama headed into the week ranking No. 331 in the nation with a -6.0 turnover ratio per game. Through three games, the Crimson Tide has forced 38 turnovers while giving the ball away a whopping 56 times. Oats attributed much of that struggle to his team getting used to his new fast-paced system. However, the head coach acknowledged it’s something that will need to change moving forward.

“We’ve got to get more guys used to handling the ball, more guys used to playing downhill, more guys used to playing in an attacking mode and making those reads, playing as fast as we’d like them,” Oats said. “So , some of that’s a new system, some of that’s just, I’ve got to do a better job teaching them how to play the way we want to play.”



— Furman enters Tuesday’s game with a 4-0 record, including a 2-0 mark in true road contests. The Paladins have outscored opponents by 24.3 points per game (82.8-58.5), while shooting 52.6 percent from the field, 36.0 percent from three-point range and 77.8 percent from the free-throw line. Furman heads into the week ranked No. 70 in the Pomeroy college basketball rankings, four spots ahead of Alabama.

“If you look at those rankings, they’re the best team we’ll have played up to this point,” Oats said. “So, they’re really good. They’re one of those mid-majors that’s got all the confidence in the world…and they’ve got skilled enough players that they can take you one-on-one, they can make shots. They’re disciplined. They’re really well coached. So, it’s going to be a big test.

— Oats said starting guard Jame “Beetle” Bolden will be a game-time decision Tuesday as he is currently battling a wrist/hand injury. Bolden scored 4 points on 2 of 7 shooting before fouling out with 2:32 remaining against Rhode Island.