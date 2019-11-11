Alabama basketball will look to rebound from its 81-80 loss to Penn in its season-opener as it hosts Florida Atlantic on Monday at 7 p.m. CT inside of Coleman Coliseum. Here's all the information you need to know about the game.

— Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats provided an update on injured wing Herbert Jones, who hyper-extended his elbow during the season-opener against Penn last week. The junior remains day-to-day heading into Monday night’s game against FAU.



“We’ll see what Herb feels like during shoot-around,” Oats said on Sunday. “We kept him out of all the live stuff today, kind of like what we’ve done with (Alex) Reese and Beetle (Bolden) four days leading up to the last game. Reese and Beetle have been going live here, so I feel a lot better about them. So I think everybody but Herb is definitely a go, and it will be a game-day decision.”

— Another player whose status is uncertain is sophomore Jahvon Quinerly. A conference call is scheduled Monday to determine if the Villanova transfer will win his appeal to play immediately for the Crimson Tide. Quinnerly was denied a transfer waiver last month, but Oats previously stated that Alabama is “planning to win the appeal.”

“He needed a fresh start in a bad way, and we gave it to him,” Oats said of Quinerly. “I think he’s done everything he’s been asked since he’s been here. So, hopefully, when the committee that listens to the teleconference call hears the totality of the story, they can show some sympathy and compassion and agree with our attorneys and compliance people here that he deserves a chance to play right away this year.”

— While Alabama might have some depth issues, Oats feels he has some versatility to go around on this year’s roster. One possibility he mentioned Sunday was playing freshman guard Jaylen Forbes at the four. Forbes, 6-foot-4, 184 pounds might be undersized for the position, but the gritty guard showed his athleticism during the opener, finishing tied for the team lead with eight rebounds over 17 minutes.

“Since they bigger and maybe a little stronger, I just got to be more physical, and I got to take the weight room more serious,” Forbes said. “I just come out and give it all I got, be more physical with them, let them know I won’t back down."

— Alabama put up 76 shots in its season-opening loss to Penn last week. That’s the most the Crimson Tide has shot since it posted 76 attempts in a triple-overtime loss at LSU in 2013. The last time Alabama shot the ball 76 times or more in regulation came in 2004 when the Crimson Tide had 80 attempts in a 79-72 victory over Charlotte.

— FAU has played all of its 13 players in both of its games this season. All 13 scored in a 92-81 win over Flager, while 11 scored in a 70-64 defeat to Miami. The Owls' leading scorer, Cornelius Taylor, is averaging 15.0 points per game coming off the bench.