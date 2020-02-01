Alabama basketball will look to shake off a lopsided loss at No. 22 LSU earlier this week as it returns home to face Arkansas on Saturday inside of Coleman Coliseum. The Crimson Tide (12-8, 4-3 in the SEC) lost its lone meeting against the Razorbacks last season (15-5, 3-4), suffering an 82-70 defeat in Fayetteville, Ark. Here’s all the information you need to know about Saturday's game.

— Alabama basketball head coach Nate Oats provided an update on guard James "Beetle" Bolden, who missed the game against LSU on Wednesday due to illness. The graduate transfer did not practice Friday and is a game-day decision.

“Basically if he can keep food down and get his energy back up, he can play,” Oats said. “Basically, there’s nothing, none of the testing is going to stop him from playing. It’s just if he has enough energy to play. Hopefully, he can with all the guards they play.”

— Arkansas is dealing with a few injuries of its own. Guards Isaiah Joe (knee), Desi Sills (ankle) and Jimmy Whitt Jr. (calf) were limited Thursday, according to Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman.

“Jimmy did the least (at practice),” Musselman told HawgsBeat.com on Thursday. “He’s actually the guy we’re most worried about… He kind of has a semi-dead foot I guess is the best way (to put it). It hit a nerve.”

Musselman was vague when asked about the trio’s availability for Saturday’s game.

“I don’t know because it’s early,” he said. “Honestly, I don’t know… I should say I’m hopeful. That’s the best way to put it.”

— Alabama’s 1989-90 team will be recognized during the game against Arkansas. That Crimson Tide team was led by Robert Horry, Gary Waites, Melvin Cheatum and Keith Askins, among others and reached the Sweet 16.

— Saturday’s game features two of the top backcourts in the SEC. Alabama is led by Kira Lewis Jr. (16.7 ppg) and John Petty Jr. (15.8 ppg), while Arkansas pairs the SEC’s scoring leader Mason Jones (19.2 ppg) with Isaiah Joe (16.8 ppg).

— Arkansas leads the nation in three-point field goal percentage defense, holding opponents to only 24.6 percent from beyond the arc this season. Alabama leads the SEC making 35.1 percent of its shots from deep.

“I think we’ve got to be smart with what we do,” Oats said. “Part of their taking away threes is that they’re smaller. A lot of guards, and they switch a lot of ball screens. A lot of times you get two guys involved with a ball screen, you’ve got to bring help from somewhere else. It gives you spray-out 3s. Well, if you switch a ball screen, there doesn’t need to be any help from anywhere else. It’s just two guys guarding it, so they’re able to eliminate a lot of 3s with that.

“Now there are other ways you can make them pay for the switching. This may be a game where we don’t get 30, 40 threes up, just with the way they guard. We may need to score more in the paint. We may need to attack them a little bit more on some of the switches and play it differently.”

— Arkansas also leads the SEC in steals per game (8.8), turnovers forced (17.1) and turnover margin (+5.1). Conversely, Alabama is last in the league and tied for No. 316 in the nation averaging 15.6 turnovers per game.

— Alabama has struggled on the glass in its past two games as it was outrebounded a combined 94-64 by Kansas State and LSU. However, Arkansas is one of the nation's worst teams on the boards, tying for the bottom in the SEC in rebounds per game (33.0) and ranking No. 334 of 350 Division I schools with a -5.3 rebounding margin.