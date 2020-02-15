On Saturday, Alabama will face the last ranked team on its schedule, No. 25 LSU. The Tigers won 90-76 when these teams last met in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Jan. 29. Since then, Alabama has gone 1-3 despite trailing by an average of only 1.25 points at the end of regulation in those four games. Here’s all the information you need to know about Saturday’s game.

How to watch

Who: Alabama (13-11, 5-6 in the SEC) at No. 25 LSU (18-6, 9-2 SEC)

When: 3 p.m. CT, Saturday, Feb. 15

Where: Coleman Coliseum

Watch: ESPN2 (play-by-play: Kevin Fitzgerald; analyst: Sean Farnham)

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (play-by-play: Chris Stewart; analyst: Bryan Passink)





Alabama's projected lineup

Kira Lewis Jr.: 6-foot-3, 165 pounds, sophomore

Stats: 17.1 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 5.1 apg, 44.3% FG, 31.8% 3-pt

Jaden Shackelford: 6-foot-3, 195 pounds, freshman

Stats: 13.8 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 1.5 apg, 39.5% FG, 35.1% 3-pt

John Petty Jr.: 6-foot-5, 184 pounds, junior

Stats: 15.5 ppg., 7.2 rpg, 2.4 apg, 47.5% FG, 45.1% 3-pt

Alex Reese: 6-foot-9, 245 pounds, junior

Stats: 9.7 ppg, 4.6, rpg, 1.1 apg, 41.2% FG, 32.1% 3-pt

Javian Davis: 6-foot-9, 242 pounds, junior

Stats: 6.2 ppg, 4.0, rpg, 0.5 apg, 62.7% FG





LSU's projected lineup

Darius Days: 6-foot-6, 240 pounds, sophomore

Stats: 12.0 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 0.9 apg, 50.5% FG, 28.3 % 3-pt

Emmitt Williams: 6-foot-6, 230 pounds, sophomore

Stats: 13.9 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 1.2 apg, 56.7% FG, 38.5% 3-pt

Trendon Watford: 6-foot-9, 235 pounds, freshman

Stats: 13.8 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 1.8 apg, 49.8% FG, 25.5% 3-pt

Skylar Mays: 6-foot-4, 205 pounds, senior

Stats: 16.2 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 3.3 apg, 49.2% FG, 35.9% 3-pt

Javonte Smart: 6-foot-4, 205 pounds, sophomore

Stats: 12.4 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 4.2 apg, 41.7% FG, 29.5% 3-pt





Notes and Quotes

— In 1969, former Alabama basketball player Wendell Hudson became the first African American scholarship athlete in the school’s history. During halftime on Saturday, Alabama will retire Hudson’s No. 20 jersey. Although future players might wear the No. 20, Hudson will still be the first Alabama athlete in any sport to have their jersey retired.

— The Crimson Tide checked in at No. 39 in the NET rankings on Friday morning. Alabama is 1-6 in Quadrant 1 games this season, and Saturday’s game will likely be one of the Crimson Tide’s last two chances to improve its record in that category.

No team ranked above Alabama has played that many Quadrant 1 games without recording at least two wins. Mississippi State, No. 51 in the NET ranks, is also 1-6 this season. The Crimson Tide defeated the Bulldogs 90-69 at home earlier this season and will face Mississippi State (15-9, 6-5 SEC) on the road on Feb. 25.

— Alabama coach Nate Oats was very complimentary of LSU senior Skylar Mays on Thursday.

“If they end up winning the league, he might be player of the year in the league,” Oats said. “I mean you figure out who is the best player on the best team in the league and they gotta get pretty hard conversation for that. I don’t know that his numbers say that he’s their best player, but I think he makes them go. He’s senior leader, tough, hits big shots, makes big plays so we really have to figure out who the best matchup would be on him. ... Because he wills them to a lot of wins.”

— Alabama only needs to make four three-point shots to break the program’s single-season record of 259 set across 33 games in the 2015-16 season.

Alabama is knocking down an average of 10.25 shots behind the arc per game this season. In Wednesday’s 95-91 overtime loss to No. 11 Auburn, the Crimson Tide broke both program and SEC records for most three-point shots in a single game when Alabama made 22 such shots.

— The Crimson Tide has lost its last three games against LSU by an average of 9.3 points. Alabama hasn’t dropped four straight games in this series since 1990-92 when the Tigers won five in a row.



