Alabama basketball will continue its stretch away from Coleman Coliseum as it takes on Samford on Wednesday inside Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Ala. The Crimson Tide is coming off a 73-71 road loss to Penn State over the weekend. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs are fresh off a 94-73 defeat to Hawaii. Here’s all the information you need to know about the game.

—Wednesday’s game will mark Alabama’s fourth appearance in Birmingham’s Legacy Arena in the last five years. It will be the Crimson Tide’s 71st game played in the “Magic City.” Alabama owns an all-time record of 46-24 (.657) when playing in Birmingham.

— This will be the 33rd time that Alabama and Samford have squared off on the hardwood. However, it’s just the fourth meeting between the two schools since 1969. Alabama owns a 29-3 lead in the all-time series and has won 28 of the last 29 meetings. The last time the teams faced off was on Dec. 16, 2009 when the Crimson Tide defeated the Bulldogs, 60-45.

— Alabama is fourth in the nation in speed of play, averaging (78.6) possessions per game, according to the KenPom rankings.

— Alabama will be reunited with guard Brandon Austin, who played for the Crimson Tide from 2015-17. The Montgomery, Ala., native played in 36 games for Alabama, including 30 during his freshman season. Austin leads Samford in 3-point shooting (31 of 68, .46 percent) and ranks second in minutes (33.2), steals (20) and field goals made (60).

— According to KenPom, this year’s Alabama squad is ranked 288th out of 353 teams in terms of experience. The Crimson Tide’s current roster has an average experience of 1.31 years.

— Through nine games on the season, Alabama guard Kira Lewis Jr. leads the SEC in minutes per game (37.6). The sophomore played all 40 minutes of the Crimson Tide’s most recent win over Stephen F. Austin. He logged 37 minutes during Alabama’s loss to Penn State over the weekend.